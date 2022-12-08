Read full article on original website
Ronnie Price
4d ago
The Prosecutors have no intentions of convicting this Murderer Ex-Cop. They're simply putting on a show, a very weak show at that, so they can go in front of TV cameras after he gets away with murder, and say " We tried but we must respect the Jury's verdict".
Vic Camel
4d ago
Fort Worth did not want to prosecute the officer no surprise at all took 6yrs to pay Jacqueline Craig for the injustice done to her but racism does not exist
R L
4d ago
those prosecutors need to be investigated for playing with people lives. They delay these cases on purpose vs getting all these backed up case caught up that's continuing to sta k up. jails eing over crowded because of it
