New EV Charging Stations Coming to Areas of New York Including Bath
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a dozen new electric vehicle chargers have been set up from the Southern Tier to Western New York. According to the governor's office, the new chargers will help ensure that electric vehicle drivers in New York do not have to worry about running out of charge.
Advocates call on lawmakers to help working class New Yorkers
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- As legislative session approaches, advocates are urging lawmakers to prioritize programs that would help working class New Yorker's, in the 2023 state budget. They are asking for funding for public education, and childcare. They are also asking to drive down the cost of rent and utilities, and...
New Hate and Bias Prevention Unit Launches in New York State
(WENY) -- A Hate and Bias Prevention Unit, part of New York State's Department of Human Rights, officially launched Monday morning. The new unit aims to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate with education. “This is going to be part of a statewide initiative, going to all 62 counties...
NYSP warns public of holiday phone scams
(WENY)--New York State Police have a reminder for the public regarding phone scams. On Saturday, December 10th, State Police issued a warning alerting everyone this holiday season that New York State Police does NOT solicit citizens for donations. Troopers have received several calls and complaints from residents in Western, NY...
