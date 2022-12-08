Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Related
themesatribune.com
Police charge transient in beloved Mesa merchant's slaying
An unsheltered man has been charged with first degree murder and other charges in the fatal shooting death of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police on Saturday accused 65-year-old Lynell Brosier...
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
themesatribune.com
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
KOLD-TV
Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people have been arrested after they allegedly stole guns, ammunition and welding equipment from a mine near Catalina over the course of a month. Starting Nov. 11, Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said, the property owner reported that about 40 items stolen. On...
themesatribune.com
2 long-time volunteers are Mesa’s Citizens of 2022
Two long-time volunteers with involvement across a broad range of civic and charitable endeavors have been named the 2022 Mesa Citizens of the Year. Cheryl Leflen, whose leadership on the Dobson Ranch Homeowners Association Board made her a much-sought volunteer by city organizations and nonprofits alike, is the 2022 Mesa Woman of the Year.
Arrest made in murder of popular Mesa business owner
Police say a suspect has been taken into custody in the Tuesday murder of a popular Mesa business owner.
AZFamily
‘He was the sweetest man’: Beloved Mesa shoe repair shop owner found killed inside store
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Beloved Mesa shoe repair shop owner Jesus De La Rosa, known here as Fabien, was murdered inside his store this week. His neighbors say he was gentle and kind, the last person who deserved this. “I just can’t imagine why anyone would ever hurt him. He’s the sweetest man,” said Angie Smith, who came to pick up her shoes today.
luxury-houses.net
This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views
10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
This Arizona City Is Among The Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America
Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the grinchiest this holiday season.
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona animal welfare community faces overpopulation issue
Vickie Lee was in her home when she heard one of her children screaming. When she went to check up on them, she saw Mika, her female purebred Shiba Inu, attacking Taiyo, her male corgi-Chihuahua mix. “I had one dog outside and another dog inside,” she said. “One of the...
'This is really a piece of our family history': Father's heirloom jacket taken from garage sale
CHANDLER, Ariz — A Valley woman is desperate to get a jacket back after a weekend garage sale at her sister's home. Brenda Van Den Berg said it was a Vietnam Army jacket that belonged to her late father, Ted Baas. She believes it was an honest mistake and simply wants it back. Ring camera footage shows items lining the driveway at the garage sale in Chandler. The footage also shows a couple sifting through some clothing items.
Driver killed in crash near Cave Creek Road and Pinnacle Peak Road
PHOENIX — A crash on Sunday afternoon left one person dead in the area of Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads. Officials with the Phoenix Police Department said the person died when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. The person's name has not been released.
AZFamily
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
AZFamily
DNA leads police to suspect who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year. The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground and started to kick and hit him. According to court paperwork, that was when Naputi allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the stomach before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.
azbigmedia.com
Federal American Grill set to open first Arizona location
Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center (7000 E. Mayo Blvd.) in January with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment...
AZFamily
Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
AZFamily
I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
Comments / 0