"For the first time in U.S. history, two women's signatures have been printed on U.S. currency. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba had their Jane Hancocks etched into the history books. "Two women on the currency for the first time is truly momentous," Malerba told the Associated Press.Malerba is also the first Native American person to serve in the role of U.S. Treasurer, and Yellen is the first woman to head up the Treasury department after being appointed by President Joe Biden last year. Previously, she was the chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and...

3 DAYS AGO