TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with cooler air across the Ohio Valley as we begin the new week. We started off today with temperatures in the mid-30s under overcast skies and that was the trend even through the afternoon and evening. We did not see much in terms of warmth, as daytime highs were in the upper 30s. Cold air moved into the region as our winds had a northerly component to them. At times, there was a wind chill across the valley as winds blew from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clouds will partially decrease as broad high pressure moves overhead. We will filter in more sunshine as we head into the day tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph. Stay bundled up as you step out the door tomorrow.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO