Family traditions make the holidays all the more special, and actress Kate Hudson revealed that her family has a very special one. The Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery actress divulged that while her family has “so many” Christmas traditions, there’s one in particular that her three children—son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa—truly look forward to every year.

12 MINUTES AGO