KETV.com
Missing Omaha man found early Tuesday, police say
OMAHA, Neb. — Update. A man reported missing out of Omaha has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Omaha Police Department. Mark Rousseau, 82, was reported missing Monday. The Omaha Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing endangered man. Mark Rousseau, 82, was...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
News Channel Nebraska
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
1011now.com
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man on an active warrant
Police responded at 2:50 Friday afternoon to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant. Jennum was also charged with a sex offender registry violation.
iheart.com
Bellevue Firefighters Make Rescue
There are reports Bellevue firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire early this morning and rushed her to a hospital in serious condition. The fire was near Madison Street and West 20th Avenue, north of Mission Avenue in the Old Towne section of Bellevue. The fire was reported around...
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
iheart.com
Great. More ways for bad people to steal.
This is an article from outside Omaha, but this can happen any where. Just recently, a woman at a West Omaha Walmart was the victim of theft. due to distraction from a team working together. Working. um... Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe get in the habit of keeping your...
KETV.com
Waterloo Police: Daycare worker admitted to drugging children, may not face charges
WATERLOO, Neb. — A daycare worker in Waterloo, Nebraska may not face charges, even though she admitted to putting Benadryl in children’s bottles, police said. Waterloo’s police chief said the worker dosed children without asking parents. Despite that, he said they can't actually arrest the woman for...
News Channel Nebraska
Four teens arrested in connection to Price murder
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has announced the arrest of four teens in connection to a homicide. OPD said the two 13-year-old females, a 15-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male have been arrested in the homicide case of 62-year-old Daniel Price that happened Oct. 31. Authorities said that...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates Thursday morning bank robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened Thursday morning. OPD said the robbery happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday, at the Bank of the West on Harrison St. Officers reportedly spoke to employees who states two black males entered the bank with guns...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
Fremont police arrested a man Sunday as the result of a domestic assault investigation. William A. Betts Jr., 40 of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment and strangulation.
Fremont Police say morning gunshots were from person in crisis with BB gun
Police in Fremont are investigating an incident that was believed to be an active shooting but instead was a mental health crisis.
klkntv.com
$100,000 worth of gold coins stolen from collection, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are on the lookout for gold after several coins were reported stolen on Tuesday. An 82-year-old man reported the theft at the police station’s service desk around 1:30 p.m. He told officers that 25 gold coins had gone missing from his private...
4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska
Police say four teens have been arrested in the baseball bat beating death of a 62-year-old man on an Omaha street.
KETV.com
Building fire in Washington County extinguished overnight
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A large building fire reported in Washington County, Nebraska, was extinguished early Friday morning. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire was on County Road 6 and County Road P10, east of Winslow. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday....
klkntv.com
Employee at Hickman day care sprayed child in face with soap, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at a Hickman day care was arrested after spraying a child in the face with soap several times, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies were sent to The Tree House, a child care center in Hickman. When deputies arrived,...
