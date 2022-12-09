Read full article on original website
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)
It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
3 reasons the Cowboys will be fine without Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys opted not to sign Odell Beckham Jr., and believe it or not, there are several reasons why they’ll be just fine. Week 14 in the NFL has passed, and the Dallas Cowboys have their veteran wide receiver addition fans have been waiting for. No, it’s not...
Jerry Jones explains how TY Hilton affects Cowboys’ OBJ pursuit
Jerry Jones was candid in speaking about how the team acquiring TY Hilton impacts their Odell Beckham Jr pursuit. The Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr seemed destined to end up together. Then, the floor fell out. Dallas leaked Beckham’s medical info which indicated he was not as close to...
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Twitter in disbelief over endless injuries in dangerous Patriots-Cardinals MNF match
It seems that the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals matchup for MNF is “cursed” with injuries, as one Twitter user put it. Looking at the halftime score between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, it’s impossible to know just how poorly this game is going for both sides.
Memphis vs. Alabama Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, December 13 (Fade Crimson Tide After Houston Win)
Alabama took home one of the most impressive wins of the season on Saturday, rallying to win at No. 1 Houston in the second half. The Crimson Tide now must turn their attention to Memphis, who has been formidable this season at 8-2 with transfer point guard, Kendric Davis, providing a jolt to the roster. The Tigers knocked off Auburn over the weekend while Alabama was making headlines beating Houston. How should we handicap this mid-week showdown?
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Everything to know about the Kyler Murray non-contact injury during MNF [UPDATED]
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down on the team’s first drive with a troubling non-contact injury, which could signal a ligament tear. UPDATE: Kyler Murray has been ruled out for the remainder of the Week 14 game versus the New England Patriots, per Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
