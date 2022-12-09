Alabama took home one of the most impressive wins of the season on Saturday, rallying to win at No. 1 Houston in the second half. The Crimson Tide now must turn their attention to Memphis, who has been formidable this season at 8-2 with transfer point guard, Kendric Davis, providing a jolt to the roster. The Tigers knocked off Auburn over the weekend while Alabama was making headlines beating Houston. How should we handicap this mid-week showdown?

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO