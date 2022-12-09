ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska football picks up three commitments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
Husker setter Anni Evans enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker setter has placed her name in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Anni Evans made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday. Evans, who just finished her junior season, said in the post that she made the decision for academic reasons.
UNL to end COVID-19 procedures after fall semester

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — When finals week for UNL students comes to a close on Saturday, so will the COVID-19 testing and safety procedures set in place more than two years ago. There will no longer be saliva testing or isolation housing, and the COVID task force will no...
Lincoln girl overcomes autism and builds confidence one pageant at a time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Addison Cooper, a vibrant 13-year-old, is overcoming the challenges of autism, while also competing in pageants. “I like pageants because they’re getting more opportunities, and I just want to do more in the future,” she said. Addison’s mother, Heather Cooper, says she was...
Blinding blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close part of I-80 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The wintry storm blinding western Nebraska Tuesday morning is causing all kinds of problems for drivers. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports I-80 near Brule is closed along with multiple roadways across the Panhandle due to crashes & conditions. Officials expect to announce additional closures...
Driver’s blood alcohol level was four times legal limit, Nebraska troopers say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Company holiday parties are a time to let your hair down, but the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding Nebraskans to have a plan to get home safely. During a weekend traffic stop, a driver blew a .339 blood alcohol content, more than four times the legal limit, the Nebraska State Patrol said on Facebook.
UNL walkway closes during finals week as Piper Hall demolition begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As the demolition of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Piper Hall approaches, the university is preparing the nearby area. Officials say a construction fence is being built around Piper Hall on Monday. Fencing is expected to block the walking path between 16th and 17th Streets...
Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition receives $25,000 grant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition is receiving a $25,000 grant from a local insurance company. The grant from Healthy Blue Nebraska will help the nonprofit in its mission to prevent suicide across the state. The nonprofit was founded by Dave Miers, director of behavioral...
Mist and drizzle Monday; Heavier rain into Tuesday morning

Cloudy, foggy, misty, and drizzly are all great words to describe Monday’s weather. Many areas are waking up to fog on Monday morning, which is accompanied by mist and drizzle. For areas near the freezing mark early Monday, there may be some patches of freezing fog or drizzle. The...
UNL students sell artwork in end-of-semester market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With finals week beginning soon for many University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, those in the art program decided to use the weekend to take a break and sell some of their works. Those studying ceramics and members of UNL’s Clay Club held a two-day sale in...
Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
Statins lower risk of deadliest kind of stroke, study finds.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new study shows statins lower the risk of the deadliest type of stroke. The stroke, called an ischemic stroke, is caused by an intracerebral hemorrhage when blood from an artery bleeds in the brain. And it’s the second most common stroke after a blood...
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
