Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska football picks up three commitments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest’s Kennadi Williams commits to Husker softball, basketball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Southwest product and the daughter of Husker women’s hoops coach Amy Williams has committed to play two sports at Nebraska. Kennadi Williams made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, saying she would play both basketball and softball at Nebraska. Williams, a junior...
klkntv.com
Husker setter Anni Evans enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker setter has placed her name in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Anni Evans made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday. Evans, who just finished her junior season, said in the post that she made the decision for academic reasons.
klkntv.com
UNL to end COVID-19 procedures after fall semester
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — When finals week for UNL students comes to a close on Saturday, so will the COVID-19 testing and safety procedures set in place more than two years ago. There will no longer be saliva testing or isolation housing, and the COVID task force will no...
klkntv.com
Lincoln girl overcomes autism and builds confidence one pageant at a time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Addison Cooper, a vibrant 13-year-old, is overcoming the challenges of autism, while also competing in pageants. “I like pageants because they’re getting more opportunities, and I just want to do more in the future,” she said. Addison’s mother, Heather Cooper, says she was...
klkntv.com
Blinding blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close part of I-80 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The wintry storm blinding western Nebraska Tuesday morning is causing all kinds of problems for drivers. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports I-80 near Brule is closed along with multiple roadways across the Panhandle due to crashes & conditions. Officials expect to announce additional closures...
klkntv.com
Driver’s blood alcohol level was four times legal limit, Nebraska troopers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Company holiday parties are a time to let your hair down, but the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding Nebraskans to have a plan to get home safely. During a weekend traffic stop, a driver blew a .339 blood alcohol content, more than four times the legal limit, the Nebraska State Patrol said on Facebook.
klkntv.com
UNL walkway closes during finals week as Piper Hall demolition begins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As the demolition of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Piper Hall approaches, the university is preparing the nearby area. Officials say a construction fence is being built around Piper Hall on Monday. Fencing is expected to block the walking path between 16th and 17th Streets...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition receives $25,000 grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition is receiving a $25,000 grant from a local insurance company. The grant from Healthy Blue Nebraska will help the nonprofit in its mission to prevent suicide across the state. The nonprofit was founded by Dave Miers, director of behavioral...
klkntv.com
Mist and drizzle Monday; Heavier rain into Tuesday morning
Cloudy, foggy, misty, and drizzly are all great words to describe Monday’s weather. Many areas are waking up to fog on Monday morning, which is accompanied by mist and drizzle. For areas near the freezing mark early Monday, there may be some patches of freezing fog or drizzle. The...
klkntv.com
UNL students sell artwork in end-of-semester market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With finals week beginning soon for many University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, those in the art program decided to use the weekend to take a break and sell some of their works. Those studying ceramics and members of UNL’s Clay Club held a two-day sale in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln expert warns against sharing beyond your means this holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local financial expert says people can help those in need without breaking the bank during the holidays. Financial expert Tim Kulhanek says finding great causes to give to is half the battle. Saving up money is the critical factor. “Everyone wants to be generous,”...
klkntv.com
Rifle and imagery equipment worth $10,000 stolen from unlocked truck in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are investigating after an AR-style rifle and imagery equipment were stolen from a truck in southeast Lincoln over the weekend. A 44-year-old man reported that someone had entered his truck, which was parked near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road, either Friday night or early Saturday morning.
klkntv.com
Employees beat man with metal chair, broomstick at Taco Bell, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln teens were arrested Saturday night after beating a man who refused to leave a Taco Bell, police say. Christopher Schmidt, who police say is a 53-year-old homeless man, refused to leave the Taco Bell near Northwest 15th and West O Streets around 9 p.m.
klkntv.com
Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
klkntv.com
Statins lower risk of deadliest kind of stroke, study finds.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new study shows statins lower the risk of the deadliest type of stroke. The stroke, called an ischemic stroke, is caused by an intracerebral hemorrhage when blood from an artery bleeds in the brain. And it’s the second most common stroke after a blood...
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
klkntv.com
Car catches fire in Lincoln and blocks traffic during Monday morning’s commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car caught fire in Lincoln on Monday just after 6 a.m. This happened at 40th and A Streets, blocking eastbound traffic. As of Monday afternoon, there was still no word on what led up to the fire. Police have also not said if anyone...
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after stealing collector’s gold coins worth $100,000, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have recovered some of the gold coins that were stolen from an 82-year-old man’s collection last week. On Tuesday, the man reported that 20 gold coins, worth about $100,000, were stolen from his home near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Investigators later...
Comments / 0