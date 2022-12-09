ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for someone who shot and killed two people at an apartment complex near E. 6th St. & Olive St. early Tuesday morning. It happened just after midnight. Police were called to the apartment complex and found one victim outside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in crash on I-435 in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 435 Saturday. Officers were called to the area near 119th and I-435 Saturday to investigate a crash involving three vehicles. Witnesses told officers one vehicle...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged violent crime. On Sunday, police arrested 52-year-old Marlin R. Thomas, Jr. of Atchison, in the 1200 block South 6th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on requested charges of domestic battery, bodily harm.
ATCHISON, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police: 1 dead after wrong-way crash on Kansas highway

JOHNSON COUNTY—One person died in a three-vehicle crash just after 11:30p.m. Sunday in Johnson County. A vehicle was westbound on Interstate 435 in the eastbound lanes approaching Quivira Road, according to Overland Park Police Officer John Lacy. The vehicle struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Karl Wurtenberger of Independence,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest

The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating overnight shooting that killed 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton that killed one person. Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 107th and Newton in regard to a shooting. When they arrived they were directed toward a residence where they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
921news.com

Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart

Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
KMBC.com

KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Missing girl last seen at work found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe. Anyone who has information about missing children in Kansas City has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile unit at (816) 234-5150.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy