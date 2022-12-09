Read full article on original website
Kansas City man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend Khasheme Strother in 2021.
Two people shot and killed early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for someone who shot and killed two people at an apartment complex near E. 6th St. & Olive St. early Tuesday morning. It happened just after midnight. Police were called to the apartment complex and found one victim outside...
Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members want justice after someone shot and killed a man outside of his home around 4 a.m. on Saturday near 107th and Newton. Relatives say Tyler Wallace was kind, hardworking and a peacemaker for their family. “He was just standing on his porch after...
Man killed in crash on I-435 in Overland Park, Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 435 Saturday. Officers were called to the area near 119th and I-435 Saturday to investigate a crash involving three vehicles. Witnesses told officers one vehicle...
Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged violent crime. On Sunday, police arrested 52-year-old Marlin R. Thomas, Jr. of Atchison, in the 1200 block South 6th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on requested charges of domestic battery, bodily harm.
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
A man is dead after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Independence near S. Brenton Avenue.
One man died in a shooting in an Independence apartment early Sunday morning. Police are searching for a suspect.
JOHNSON COUNTY—One person died in a three-vehicle crash just after 11:30p.m. Sunday in Johnson County. A vehicle was westbound on Interstate 435 in the eastbound lanes approaching Quivira Road, according to Overland Park Police Officer John Lacy. The vehicle struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Karl Wurtenberger of Independence,...
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers stated Monday morning a man killed Sunday in a car crash was from Independence, Missouri. The Overland Park Police Department stated that on Sunday, witnesses reported a car driving westbound on eastbound I-435. The wrong-way car then struck a car headed eastbound and approaching...
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest
The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
KCPD investigating overnight shooting that killed 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton that killed one person. Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 107th and Newton in regard to a shooting. When they arrived they were directed toward a residence where they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive.
Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart
Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
Assistant manager helped man rob her KC Family Dollar Store
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager, according to the United State's Attorney. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of...
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
One person injured in shooting at Walmart near 133rd, State Line
The shooting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near W. 133rd Street and State Line Road.
Missing girl last seen at work found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe. Anyone who has information about missing children in Kansas City has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile unit at (816) 234-5150.
