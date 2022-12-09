ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa arrives at The Waters of Wexford in McCandless

Santa, Mrs. Santa, several elves and about 100 people attended an inter-generational holiday party Dec. 7 outside The Waters of Wexford senior living community in Marshall Township. A firetruck from the Marshall Township’s Volunteer Fire Department brought Mr. and Mrs. Santa to the event. Kids, parents and grandparents from...
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Second Farmer x Baker cafe in O'Hara to close, relocate

The Farmer x Baker located in O’Hara is closing. The takeout cafe located at 1101 Powers Run Road is scheduled to close Dec. 24. The announcement was made Dec. 7 on Farmer x Baker’s Facebook page. “Thank you to the guests who supported us over the last year!...
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA
Pennsylvanians reminded to review FCC broadband map before Jan. 13

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson today reminded Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map. “I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taevion Kinsey scores 26, Marshall knocks off Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP — Taevion Kinsey’s 26 points helped Marshall defeat Robert Morris, 69-60, on Saturday night. Stephaun Walker led the way for the Colonials (4-7) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Enoch Cheeks added 17 points and three steals for Robert Morris. Michael Green III also had 11 points.
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, PA

