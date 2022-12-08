Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe found safe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe on Monday afternoon. Officers say around 4:30 p.m., Joseph Turner got off the bus near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive, just south of Southern Avenue. He didn’t go home and was reported missing. However, police confirmed that just before 8 p.m., Turner was found safe.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen in Maricopa
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old man last seen in Maricopa on Saturday. Conrad Ayran Gabriel stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his home in his gray 2002 Toyota Camry Solara...
KTAR.com
Out-of-towner last seen at Mesa hotel found safe after Silver Alert issued
PHOENIX – The subject of a Silver Alert issued overnight was found safe Monday morning, authorities in Mesa said. Eddie Adler, 85, who was visiting the Valley, was located in New Mexico, the Mesa Police Department said. Adler had last been seen around 7 p.m. Saturday at the hotel...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week
PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week was arrested, authorities said. Domingo Luz, 37, was arrested and booked into jail on first-degree murder and other charges, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. Officers said Luz and Carlos Doiron, a man...
AZFamily
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
AZFamily
Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
KTAR.com
Police say man fired gun at officers during foot chase in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police said a man fired a gun at officers during a foot chase in downtown Phoenix on Sunday evening. Officers working on an unrelated call near First and Roosevelt streets at about 8:30 p.m. were approached by a man with a gun who asked them a question before walking away, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Man arrested after Phoenix crash leaves 1 dead, another injured
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash left one man dead and another person seriously injured, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of the collision around 2 a.m. near Maryland and 43rd avenues and found the driver of one vehicle with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
KTAR.com
Adoptive mother arrested in case of Buckeye boy who went missing in 2016
PHOENIX — More than six years after 10-year-old Jesse Wilson went missing from his Buckeye home, police announced Tuesday that his adoptive mother has been arrested in the case. Crystal Wilson, 54, was indicted by a grand jury last week on one count of abandoning or concealing a body,...
KTAR.com
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Man in custody after fatal crash Sunday morning near 43rd and Maryland avenues
A man is in custody after a fatal accident this morning near 43rd and Maryland avenues in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
KTAR.com
Mesa police arrest suspect accused of killing owner of shoe repair shop
PHOENIX — Mesa police have arrested a suspect accused of killing the owner of a local shoe repair shop earlier this week. Lynell Brosier, 65, was arrested Friday night at 5:30 p.m. on first-degree murder and other felony charges in the death of 58-year-old Jesus Fabian De La Rosa, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release on Saturday.
AZFamily
School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe. Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Three injured, one killed in south Phoenix shooting
Four people were shot Friday night in south Phoenix and one of them died. Police say several people were seen running from the scene of the shooting.
AZFamily
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after rollover crash near Buckeye Saturday evening
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a crash that happened near Buckeye on Saturday evening. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers got a call about a crash that happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 85 and Hazen Road. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene and four others that had to be taken to a nearby hospital.
