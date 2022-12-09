Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro demand to ‘disappear’ as Apple misses shipment goal by 20 million units
The supply and production issues plaguing the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are no secret at this point. A new report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today offers additional details on the impact of these shortages, saying that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments for the holiday quarter will be 15-20 million units lower than expected…
Apple and Epic Systems team up to launch macOS-friendly health records software
Apple is continuing to push into health care, this time striking a deal with Epic Systems for a Mac-friendly version of its health records app. As reported by Axios, the deal will see Epic Systems create a version of its health records tool that “is easier to run on Apple devices.”
Google uses 30th anniversary of SMS texting to pressure Apple over 'green vs. blue bubble' texting, says iPhones are 'stuck in the 1990s'
Google has repeatedly called out Apple for not adopting the Rich Communications Services texting standard over SMS, which was invented in the 1990s.
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
Tor Browser now optimized for Apple Silicon with new universal app
Tor Browser is now optimized for Apple Silicon, thanks to a new update rolling out this week. With the newest release of Tor Bowser 12.0, the Mac version of the Firefox-based browser is now a Universal app, meaning it can run natively on Macs with Apple Silicon or Intel chips using the same binary.
iCloud Mail is down or slow for some users [U: Fixed]
If you’re seeing issues with iCloud Mail this morning, it’s not just you. There’s currently an ongoing issue with the service that’s broken iCloud Mail for some while others may see it perform more slowly than normal. Update 10:45 am PT: Apple says iCloud Mail is...
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple ID, iMessage, iCloud security protections
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced a series of three powerful new tools to protect users' most sensitive data, in new iCloud and iMessage features that will be rolling out between now and the end of 2023.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
AirPods Pro 2 testing reveals significant improvement in Bluetooth latency
AirPods Pro 2 pack a number of improvements over their predecessors, many of which are made possible by the new H2 chip inside. New testing performed by Stephen Coyle, a musician and software developer, reveals another hidden benefit of the new AirPods Pro 2 and the H2 chip: significant improvements in latency.
Apple loses top Interactive Media Group exec of 14 years to Roblox
Apple’s engineering VP that’s been responsible for leading efforts like CarPlay and Group FaceTime is leaving the company. John Stauffer is set to start his new role as VP of engineering at Roblox after more than two decades at Apple and 14 years as an executive. Reported by...
Apple Watch for kids: What to buy, how to set up, and best bands
Apple Watch for kids is something parents are embracing more and more. The New York Times ran a story in September 2022 about Apple Watch adoption among children as young as five. Parents are finding the Apple Watch more appropriate for kids wanting smartphones. The Apple Watch gives kids a way to stay in touch with parents, share location, and build responsibility without the full cost and risk of a smartphone.
USB-C iPhone: The latest news and what to expect
A USB-C iPhone may have once seemed impossible, but the latest rumors suggest it’s actually coming sooner than you may think. Amid regulatory pushback and limitations of the Lightning connector, the first USB-C iPhone could be released as soon as 2023. Head below for the latest details on what we know so far.
9to5Mac
Ulysses 29 now lets users organize their writings into Projects
Ulysses, the popular Markdown editor and writing app, is getting an important update this week with version 29. The update now lets users organize their writing into Projects with dedicated sections, Keyword Pools, and more. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in Ulysses 29. What’s new in...
Best Black Friday 2022 Apple Deals: AirPods Pro 2 $200, M2 iPad Pro $100 off, Apple Watch, more
Black Friday is now here at 9to5Mac, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Apple devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals and more.
Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: Here’s what to expect from new models
Apple’s two-year transition to its own silicon is finally over, except for one product: the Mac Pro. Another one that isn’t part of the Mac silicon transition but users are eager to know where it’s heading next is the Pro Display XDR. Both of these products were...
Elon Musk will charge iPhone users more money for Twitter Blue: report
Elon Musk — amping up a battle with Apple over the punishing fees it charges app developers — is reportedly planning to charge iPhone owners extra to sign up to the Twitter Blue subscription service through Apple’s App Store rather than through the web. The Twitter boss told some of his employees that anyone who uses an iPhone to pay for the monthly subscription that grants them a blue checkmark next to their name will need to fork over $11 a month — and not the $7 is costs web users, The Information reported. Musk had previously charged Twitter Blue subscribers $7.99...
9to5Mac
