Denial of high-density apartment project overturned by Oceanside City Council

A proposal to build a six-story, 146-unit apartment building previously denied by the Oceanside Planning Commission got the go-ahead this week on an appeal to a divided Oceanside City Council.

Nearby residents and members of the Planning Commission have called the Breeze Luxury Apartments project "hideous," not luxurious, and a "ghetto menagerie of stacked metal boxes." They said it's only designed to satisfy the state's need to build affordable housing.

The City Council voted 3-2 Wednesday, with Mayor Esther Sanchez and Councilmember Ryan Keim opposed, to support the developer's appeal and overturn the Planning Commission's Sept. 23 denial of the project.

"I think the building is big, it's ugly, it's out of scale with the neighborhood," said Councilmember Peter Weiss, before voting in favor of it. He and others who supported the project said the city needs the apartments and can't deny a development that meets the requirements of the state's Housing Accountability Act.

Sanchez said the project was poorly designed, which can lead to crime and public health issues, and that it needed further environmental studies.

The 2.67-acre vacant site is at the end of Ditmar and Nevada streets, south of Oceanside Boulevard, west of Interstate 5, and a half-mile from the nearest Sprinter train station. The state’s density bonus law allows the builder to include 49 units more than the maximum of 97 permitted under the property’s zoning because it includes 15 apartments reserved for very-low-income residents.

Some of the speakers at the meeting pointed out that four of the five council members have accepted campaign contributions from the Breeze apartments developer, Howard Jacobs of Rancho Santa Fe. Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez received the most money, more than $15,000 since 2018. Weiss received $5,000, Kori Jensen got $4,900, and Keim reported $2,500. Mayor Esther Sanchez accepted nothing from Jacobs.

Wednesday was the last time on the dais for Rodriguez and Jensen, who both left the meeting early after the Breeze vote.

Rodriguez did not seek re-election in November, and Jensen lost the election to challenger Eric Joyce. Jensen has been plagued since soon after her appointment to the council in January 2021 by questions about whether she lives in Oceanside or Carlsbad.

State law allows projects like the Breeze and the city has limited control over them, Rodriguez said.

"Oceanside lacks smaller square-footage dwellings," he said. "We desperately need more housing like this in the city of Oceanside."

The Planning Commission previously approved a different project, the 34-unit Breeze Luxury Townhouses, for the site on Sept. 23, 2019, but with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic that project was never built.

The City Council's 3-2 vote for the appeal with Jensen in the majority could open the door to a legal challenge of the decision.

New evidence that Jensen may have falsified her application for the council appointment emerged at the tail end of Wednesday's meeting. Her former boyfriend Andre Blaine stepped to the speaker's podium and told the council he lived with her in her Carlsbad condominium when she was appointed and sworn in as an Oceanside council member. As a Carlsbad resident, she would have been ineligible for the job.

Jensen's opponents point to a number of court documents that list the Carlsbad condo as her primary address. The most recent was a Superior Court civil case filed in November that states she lived there with Blaine from March 20, 2019, until at least June 2021.

Blaine was among Jensen's supporters at the time of her appointment.

He called into a Feb. 3, 2021, Oceanside City Council meeting on Zoom and spoke in her favor, saying any claims that she did not live in Oceanside were "a complete lie" and that, "She has been a District 1 resident ... lives here in District 1 and has for many years."

The questions about Jensen’s residency prompted the Oceanside city attorney to ask the District Attorney’s Office to investigate the matter.

In June 2021, the DA's office declined to pursue charges, and a subsequent effort to recall Jensen failed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .