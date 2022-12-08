Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
LeBron, Carmelo and Sons’ Photo Goes Viral After Game
The two NBA stars’ sons played each other in an elite high school basketball matchup on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Saturday
Doncic will not play in Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a right quadricep strain. The Mavericks will opt to err on the side of caution with Doncic on the second night of a back-to-back set that included travel. In his absence, the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway all figure to see increased roles. Also, Kemba Walker may be in line to make his debut with the team. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Officially out
Adams (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. The injury bug continues to bite the Grizzlies, as the team will be without Adams, Ja Morant (thigh) and Desmond Bane (toe) Monday evening. Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman should be in line for additional minutes with Adams out of commission.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Sets Jets rookie record in loss
Wilson caught six of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Wilson eclipsed Keyshawn Johnson's Jets rookie record of 844 receiving yards by raising his season total to 868. That total includes 335 yards in three games since Mike White took over under center for New York. White suffered a rib injury and was sent to the hospital as a precaution after finishing the game, but if the quarterback's available in Week 15 against the defensively challenged Lions, Wilson would be well-positioned to add to his recent success.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss
James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double. He's starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday
Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz holds sign trolling Kansas basketball over NCAA violations
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has garnered a slight reputation for trolling during his time with the Tigers, and now he's taking it to the hardwood. During Missouri's basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Drinkwitz poked fun at the Jayhawks over the NCAA investigation currently centered around the program. In...
CBS Sports
Giants punter gets flagged for bizarre penalty in same game where Eagles punter pulls off crazy play
It's not often you see an NFL punter get flagged for an "Illegal kick of the football," but that's exactly what happened during the second quarter of the Eagles-Giants game. For the Giants, nothing went right during the first half, and that includes the fact their punter couldn't even kick the ball correctly. With the Giants facing a fourth-and-7 on their own 43, Brian Daboll decided to send the punt team out for what should have been a simple punt, but with the Giants, nothing has been simple against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
