ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Starlink Aviation takes flight with first private airline

By Joe Wituschek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btmiP_0jcP3sK700
Image: SpaceX

You can now get internet service on an airplane using Starlink…if you fly private.

Today, SpaceX took to Twitter to announce that Starlink Aviation, the company’s satellite internet service for airplanes, took its first flights with JSX, a private airline company.

SpaceX originally announced the new Starlink Aviation service back in November. On its webpage, the company says that, even with a plane traveling at hundreds of miles an hour, the service will be able to provide speeds of up to 350 Mbps, theoretically enabling video streaming and even online gaming:

Starlink can deliver up to 350 Mbps to each plane, enabling all passengers to access streaming-capable internet at the same time. With latency as low as 20 ms, passengers can engage in activities previously not functional in flight, including video calls, online gaming, virtual private networks and other high data rate activities.

The hardware package, which includes the Aero Terminal and is required to install the service, power supply, 2 wireless access points, and harnesses, costs $150,000. While you may think that covers everything you would need to add the service to your private jet, it does not include the cost of installation on the plane. Starlink, however, says that its design “enables installations during minimal downtime and combines well with other routine maintenance checks.”

At that time, the company said that the service would officially launch in 2023, so SpaceX seems to have beaten out its own expectations with today’s announcement. The service costs between $12,500-$25,000 per month with a one-time hardware cost of $150,000. Of course, if you are flying private, I imagine that’s of little concern to you.

In addition to launching its aviation service, the company also recently announced Starshield, a new satellite internet service aimed at governments.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

American Airlines Makes a Huge Customer-Friendly Move

Many frequent travelers know the frustration of trying to get information from a chatbot or being on hold for hours to reach a representative. Perhaps the worst of all is finding the perfect price for a popular flight, having the website freeze or crash and then finding that prices changed for a more expensive ticket. (It's never the other way around.)
The Hill

SpaceX launches private mission to moon

A SpaceX rocket was launched to the moon on Sunday by a private Japanese space startup.   The Tokyo company ispace is aiming to land a lunar rover from the United Arab Emirates and a Japanese robot on the moon’s near side when it arrives in about five months, barring any complications.   The rocket…
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
HAWAII STATE
BGR.com

This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered

A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
BGR.com

BGR.com

351K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy