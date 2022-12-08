ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Advocates Celebrate Slow Lake, but Questions Remain

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Some 35 advocates, families, and neighbors assembled for a celebratory walk and ride down Slow...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Highway 101 in Marin County Cleared After Rockslide

A rockslide spilled debris across southbound Highway 101 in Marin County early Monday, shutting down the freeway for more than two hours before the mess was cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Rodeo Avenue, near Marin City,...
KRON4 News

US-101 lanes reopened after landslide

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) – All southbound lanes cleared on US-101 south of Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito just before 7 a.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. The reason lanes had closed was a landslide, CHP confirmed to KRON4 News. CHP also advised all to “avoid the area.” The landslide occurred just before 4:30 a.m. This […]
SAUSALITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 pedestrians killed crossing on Highway 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- As potent storm front rolled through the South Bay this weekend, the rain-slickened freeway may have contributed to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two pedestrians.According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday, two pedestrians -- a male and a female -- were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to the right shoulder. While in the southbound No. 1 lane, they were struck by a 2021 Toyota. Both victims suffered fatal injuries.The names of the victims were being withheld until they have been positively identified and the next of kin has been notified. At the time of the collision, the CHP said, rain was falling. The driver of the Toyota was not cited pending the current investigation. It was not immediately known if the weather conditions played a role in the collision.The CHP is asking that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the San Jose Area CHP Office at (408) 961-0900.  
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

VTA won’t let more workers sleep at San Jose yard

Adan Miranda used to fall asleep during his long commute. The VTA bus driver lives in Elk Grove, a four-hour drive in traffic, because he can’t afford a home in San Jose. After nodding off at the wheel several times on his way home in 2003, Miranda signed up for a permit program letting VTA workers sleep in camping vehicles in the agency’s parking lots. Now he only commutes home on the weekends. Miranda said he hasn’t fallen asleep at the wheel since. For decades, the permit program has helped dozens of VTA employees avoid long, exhausting commutes.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

8 big rigs engulfed in flames in West Oakland

OAKLAND -- Eight big rig cabs, parked in a lot near the Port of Oakland, were engulfed in flames early Sunday morning, sending a large plume of smoke skyward that was visible for miles.The Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt told KPIX in an email that his agency got calls reporting a vehicle blaze in the area of 14th and Maritime at around 8:30 a.m.Upon arrival, firefighters observed multiple trucks with no trailers ablaze. Immediately the crews began to extinguish the fire. Three engine companies responded.The blaze was extinguished and placed under control at 8:56 a.m. No injuries were reported, The cause remains under investigation. 
OAKLAND, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines

Major Delays Expected on BART (NBCBayArea, CBSBayArea) Muni Union President Booted (MissionLocal) What Does Muni Mean to San Francisco? (SFNews) VTA Had No Prior Knowledge of Shooting (CBSNews) Update on Muni Shooter Case (SFStandard) Where Oakland Will Build Homes (SFChron) Duplex Housing Law Slow in Oakland (Oaklandside) San Rafael’s Draft...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

New pedestrian-bicyclist bridge planned over 101

East Palo Alto is building a new bridge over Highway 101 for people to walk and bike to and from Palo Alto. The bridge will be 12 feet wide and go up just north of the University Avenue overpass. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and finish in April...
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Snow continues to slam Tahoe as rain eases in Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area will have scattered showers Sunday as Tahoe continues to get slammed with snow. Nearly 38 inches fell over the last 24 hours at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, which brings a 7-day total to nearly 68 inches, officials said. The snow in the Sierra will continue to fall on Sunday, according to meteorologists.
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA

