NBC Bay Area
I-680 Paving Project, Overnight Road Closures to Begin Monday in Sunol
Major changes are coming for for late night and early morning commuters who pass through Sunol and Pleasanton in the East Bay. Starting Monday December 12, changes kick off as Caltrans will close a stretch of I-680 Northbound overnight on weekdays while workers repave the road. Look here to see...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Advocates Celebrate Slow Lake, but Questions Remain
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Some 35 advocates, families, and neighbors assembled for a celebratory walk and ride down Slow...
NBC Bay Area
Highway 101 in Marin County Cleared After Rockslide
A rockslide spilled debris across southbound Highway 101 in Marin County early Monday, shutting down the freeway for more than two hours before the mess was cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Rodeo Avenue, near Marin City,...
US-101 lanes reopened after landslide
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) – All southbound lanes cleared on US-101 south of Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito just before 7 a.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. The reason lanes had closed was a landslide, CHP confirmed to KRON4 News. CHP also advised all to “avoid the area.” The landslide occurred just before 4:30 a.m. This […]
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
2 pedestrians killed crossing on Highway 101 in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- As potent storm front rolled through the South Bay this weekend, the rain-slickened freeway may have contributed to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two pedestrians.According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday, two pedestrians -- a male and a female -- were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to the right shoulder. While in the southbound No. 1 lane, they were struck by a 2021 Toyota. Both victims suffered fatal injuries.The names of the victims were being withheld until they have been positively identified and the next of kin has been notified. At the time of the collision, the CHP said, rain was falling. The driver of the Toyota was not cited pending the current investigation. It was not immediately known if the weather conditions played a role in the collision.The CHP is asking that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the San Jose Area CHP Office at (408) 961-0900.
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
More rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the Bay Area, while light snowfall has been visible at some of the region's highest elevations.
VTA won’t let more workers sleep at San Jose yard
Adan Miranda used to fall asleep during his long commute. The VTA bus driver lives in Elk Grove, a four-hour drive in traffic, because he can’t afford a home in San Jose. After nodding off at the wheel several times on his way home in 2003, Miranda signed up for a permit program letting VTA workers sleep in camping vehicles in the agency’s parking lots. Now he only commutes home on the weekends. Miranda said he hasn’t fallen asleep at the wheel since. For decades, the permit program has helped dozens of VTA employees avoid long, exhausting commutes.
8 big rigs engulfed in flames in West Oakland
OAKLAND -- Eight big rig cabs, parked in a lot near the Port of Oakland, were engulfed in flames early Sunday morning, sending a large plume of smoke skyward that was visible for miles.The Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt told KPIX in an email that his agency got calls reporting a vehicle blaze in the area of 14th and Maritime at around 8:30 a.m.Upon arrival, firefighters observed multiple trucks with no trailers ablaze. Immediately the crews began to extinguish the fire. Three engine companies responded.The blaze was extinguished and placed under control at 8:56 a.m. No injuries were reported, The cause remains under investigation.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
Major Delays Expected on BART (NBCBayArea, CBSBayArea) Muni Union President Booted (MissionLocal) What Does Muni Mean to San Francisco? (SFNews) VTA Had No Prior Knowledge of Shooting (CBSNews) Update on Muni Shooter Case (SFStandard) Where Oakland Will Build Homes (SFChron) Duplex Housing Law Slow in Oakland (Oaklandside) San Rafael’s Draft...
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
padailypost.com
New pedestrian-bicyclist bridge planned over 101
East Palo Alto is building a new bridge over Highway 101 for people to walk and bike to and from Palo Alto. The bridge will be 12 feet wide and go up just north of the University Avenue overpass. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and finish in April...
KTVU FOX 2
Snow continues to slam Tahoe as rain eases in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area will have scattered showers Sunday as Tahoe continues to get slammed with snow. Nearly 38 inches fell over the last 24 hours at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, which brings a 7-day total to nearly 68 inches, officials said. The snow in the Sierra will continue to fall on Sunday, according to meteorologists.
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas
AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas appeared first on KION546.
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.
