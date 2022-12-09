ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Coastal QB Grayson McCall announces intention to transfer after bowl game

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will enter the transfer portal in the upcoming college football offseason. The team captain announced that he will, 'finish what I started' and will stay with the team in Teal for the Birmingham Bowl matchup against ECU. McCall is the...
CONWAY, SC
3 fall commencement ceremonies, 700 students expected to graduate from CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University will hold three fall commencement ceremonies for Fall 2022 graduates Wednesday, Dec. 14. The events will be held in the HTC Student Recreation and Convocation Center and will be live-streamed. Approximately 700 students are expected to participate in the ceremonies, according to...
CONWAY, SC
Mega Millions Jackpot is a jolly $400 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. Tuesday night Mega Millions draws for $400 million. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held. In Friday’s drawing, a ticket worth $10,000 was sold in...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NMB Police announces Christmas card contest winner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police announced the winner of their First Annual North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Christmas Card Contest. The department said they were flooded with submissions of artwork. The department congratulates Edwin Mendoza. NEW: Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas:...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Florence Regional Airport rebranding, rebuilding from pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Regional Airport is rebranding and rebuilding from the pandemic, according to Florence Regional Airport Executive Director Connie Anderson. Anderson spoke before Florence City Council members Monday about changes and improvements at the airport. "We are here. And we are here to say that...
FLORENCE, SC
NMB officials talk raising rate for parking

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers could soon be paying more to park in North Myrtle Beach this season. City leaders said there has not been a rate increase in six years. However, now they are considering raising the rate from $2 to $3. NEW: Drone drug drop...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash on SC 41

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a Georgetown County car wreck Monday. NEW: CCU football player made unwanted sexual advances, assaulted woman at party: Police report. Around 5 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2016 Honda was headed south on SC 41 near Earle Rd., when...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Georgetown Co. deputy awarded Officer of the Year in special ceremony

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office recognized their Police Officer of the Year during a special ceremony this weekend. Master Sgt. James Ketcham was given the award by the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee. He was chosen from twelve...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Early voting for City of Georgetown special election begins Dec.12

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Voting for the City of Georgetown's special election began this morning at 8:30 a.m. The election is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Voters...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Lake City Community Hospital closing, 212 jobs impacted

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Community Hospital is closing its doors after 56 years which will impact about 212 jobs, according to officials. The hospital's last day is Friday. It's closing largely in part to the opening of MUSC's new Black River Medical Facility in the...
LAKE CITY, SC
Pee Dee activists, officials to discuss rise in crime during ABC15 roundtable

WPDE — ABC15 will stream a roundtable Wednesday with officials from the Pee Dee to discuss the crime happening in the area and their thoughts on solutions for the community. The panel includes activist and educator Bishop Christopher Brown, Fourth Circuit Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
GEORGETOWN, SC
FEMA sets up shop in Georgetown church to help residents

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday- FEMA set up shop in Greater St. Stephen Ame Church in Georgetown to help residents affected by Hurricane Ian. It’s been over two months since Hurricane Ian rocked parts of the Grand Strand. Georgetown was one of the hardest-hit areas. Angelina Brown,...
GEORGETOWN, SC

