wpde.com
Coastal QB Grayson McCall announces intention to transfer after bowl game
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will enter the transfer portal in the upcoming college football offseason. The team captain announced that he will, 'finish what I started' and will stay with the team in Teal for the Birmingham Bowl matchup against ECU. McCall is the...
wpde.com
3 fall commencement ceremonies, 700 students expected to graduate from CCU
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University will hold three fall commencement ceremonies for Fall 2022 graduates Wednesday, Dec. 14. The events will be held in the HTC Student Recreation and Convocation Center and will be live-streamed. Approximately 700 students are expected to participate in the ceremonies, according to...
wpde.com
If SC is first in Presidential Primary, Galivants Ferry Stump would be on national stage
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is just one vote away from becoming first in the Presidential Primary elections and if that happens Galivants Ferry Stump organizer Sally Howard said Horry County would be on a national stage. The Galivants Ferry Stump is a Democratic campaign tradition that’s...
wpde.com
Mega Millions Jackpot is a jolly $400 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. Tuesday night Mega Millions draws for $400 million. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held. In Friday’s drawing, a ticket worth $10,000 was sold in...
wpde.com
NMB Police announces Christmas card contest winner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police announced the winner of their First Annual North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Christmas Card Contest. The department said they were flooded with submissions of artwork. The department congratulates Edwin Mendoza. NEW: Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas:...
wpde.com
Florence Regional Airport rebranding, rebuilding from pandemic
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Regional Airport is rebranding and rebuilding from the pandemic, according to Florence Regional Airport Executive Director Connie Anderson. Anderson spoke before Florence City Council members Monday about changes and improvements at the airport. "We are here. And we are here to say that...
wpde.com
Keep your distance: Several dune walkovers being replaced in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers are being asked to keep their distance as city officials work to replace dune walkovers in Myrtle Beach. Demolition has begun at the walkover at 2104 North Ocean Boulevard. Other walkovers to be replaced include 51st Avenue North, 73rd Avenue North and 8702...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach gas station sells $10,000 Mega Millions ticket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at a Circle K on Highway 511 on Friday. The customer matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the prize. On Tuesday at 11 p.m. the Mega Millions...
wpde.com
NMB officials talk raising rate for parking
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers could soon be paying more to park in North Myrtle Beach this season. City leaders said there has not been a rate increase in six years. However, now they are considering raising the rate from $2 to $3. NEW: Drone drug drop...
wpde.com
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash on SC 41
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a Georgetown County car wreck Monday. NEW: CCU football player made unwanted sexual advances, assaulted woman at party: Police report. Around 5 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2016 Honda was headed south on SC 41 near Earle Rd., when...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. deputy awarded Officer of the Year in special ceremony
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office recognized their Police Officer of the Year during a special ceremony this weekend. Master Sgt. James Ketcham was given the award by the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee. He was chosen from twelve...
wpde.com
Early voting for City of Georgetown special election begins Dec.12
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Voting for the City of Georgetown's special election began this morning at 8:30 a.m. The election is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Voters...
wpde.com
Lake City Community Hospital closing, 212 jobs impacted
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Community Hospital is closing its doors after 56 years which will impact about 212 jobs, according to officials. The hospital's last day is Friday. It's closing largely in part to the opening of MUSC's new Black River Medical Facility in the...
wpde.com
Conway movie theatre prepares for one of the busiest days of the year
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Christmas Day is one of the busiest days of the year for movie theaters. A theater in Conway is preparing for the crowds. B&B Theatre in Conway is now open after being closed for major renovations. "The new movie experience here at B&B Theatres is...
wpde.com
Horry County boy battling childhood cancer becomes honorary firefighter for 8th birthday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police, community members and public safety partners came together Sunday to celebrate an early 8th birthday for a boy battling childhood cancer. Jonah Burton has been fighting cancer since he was 18 months old, according to police. The department said they "are...
wpde.com
Pee Dee activists, officials to discuss rise in crime during ABC15 roundtable
WPDE — ABC15 will stream a roundtable Wednesday with officials from the Pee Dee to discuss the crime happening in the area and their thoughts on solutions for the community. The panel includes activist and educator Bishop Christopher Brown, Fourth Circuit Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
wpde.com
8th-grade student threatens to 'shoot up' Georgetown Co. middle school: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student was detained Tuesday morning at Rosemary Middle School after making a threat. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the student made a threat to "shoot up" the school. A school resource officer was alerted after students and a teacher heard the eighth-grader...
wpde.com
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. to help Santa visit good girls and boys along the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. The big man in red will be escorted by the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. next weekend to help him visit as many good girls and boys as he can. Firefighters said they work hard every year to make...
wpde.com
FEMA sets up shop in Georgetown church to help residents
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday- FEMA set up shop in Greater St. Stephen Ame Church in Georgetown to help residents affected by Hurricane Ian. It’s been over two months since Hurricane Ian rocked parts of the Grand Strand. Georgetown was one of the hardest-hit areas. Angelina Brown,...
