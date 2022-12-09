PHOTO GALLERY: Cocke County Lady Red defeats Lady Chiefs in District Opener

The Cherokee Lady Chiefs hosted the Cocke County Lady Red in the 3A District 2 opener for both squads on Tuesday night, December 6.

The visitors came out hitting on all cylinders, getting a basket with an “and one” off the opening tip. The Lady Red held the Lady Chiefs without a field goal until Macy McDavid scored at the 3:43 mark of the quarter.

Bella Markham and Kyla Howe hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull closer and the score was 19-12 after the first quarter.

In the second the Lady Red scored 18 points while holding the Lady Chiefs to 6. The visitors used steals, fast breaks and the inside play of Paige Niethammer to pull ahead 37-19 at the half.

The Cherokee offense came to life in the third quarter, scoring 17 points in the period. Kodi Henson and Howe each had 5 points and Markham added her fourth 3-pointer of the game. The score after three quarters was 51-36.

A Kyla Howe 3-pointer cut the lead to 10 early in the fourth quarter. A McDavid basket cut the lead to 55-47. The Lady Red went on a 7-0 run to end the Cherokee comeback and finished the game 73-54.

Niethammer and Blake Clevenger led Cocke County with 17 points each.

Kyla Howe led Cherokee with 17 points. Bella Markham had four 3-pointers for 12 points. Other Lady Chief scorers were Emma Mowell (8), Macy McDavid (6), Kodi Henson (5), Ava Morgan (3), Kailey Gilliam (2) and Ariel Ferrell (1).

The Lady Chiefs are 0-1 in 3A District 2 play and are 2-4 on the season.

All photos by Randy Ball.