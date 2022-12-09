Read full article on original website
Free online tutoring available to all middle, high schoolers in Washoe school district
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District has launched a 24/7 online tutoring service that is available to all middle and school students free of charge. The "Paper" service allows students to work individually with qualified tutors in all subjects and multiple languages.
FOX Reno
Season of Giving: The Eddy House
Over the course of three weeks, News 4-Fox 11 will highlight many nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. The Eddy House in Reno works with homeless and at-risk youth to develop life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence. If you...
FOX Reno
Some Tahoe schools delayed on Tuesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) schools are on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday. Officials say LTUSD schools are still dealing with the impacts of the snowfall as are many community members and schools could use additional time to prepare for students.
FOX Reno
Douglas County opens warming shelter for people affected by power outage
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The recent winter storm has left some areas in Douglas County without power, and to help the affected residents, the county has opened up a warming shelter Monday night. The warming shelter is located at the Douglas County Kahle Community...
FOX Reno
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
FOX Reno
Properties impacted by noxious Swan Lake smell granted devaluation by Washoe assessor
LEMMON VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents surrounding Swan Lake who've been suffering from a noxious odor have been granted a property devolution by the Washoe County Assessors office. Following an assessment in response to community concerns, Assessor Mike Clark approved a downward adjustment of 10%...
FOX Reno
Complaint alleges former Sparks fire chief possessed illegal steroids
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A criminal complaint filled by the Nevada Attorney General's office accuses former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson of multiple felony drug charges involving steroids. The complaint, which was filed on Dec. 8, alleges Lawson and former Nevada correctional officer Lance Forrester...
FOX Reno
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Sparks Marina
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Marina on Monday. Officers with the Sparks Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Prater Way and Howard Drive just before noon on Dec. 12. While on their way to the scene, dispatch received several more calls regarding a man down in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Nichols Way.
FOX Reno
Schools delayed, closed Monday due to winter weather
All Washoe County schools will be on a 2-hour delay on Monday due to snowfall and dangerous travel conditions. Schools in Incline Village are closed Dec. 12. Winter bus stops will be in effect on Monday morning. Other schools on a delay:. Bishop Manogue High School. Newton Learning Center. Mater...
FOX Reno
Man killed in shooting off El Rancho Drive in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is dead after a shooting in Sparks on Sunday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to Sand Pebble/Spanish Oak Apartments at 1877 El Rancho Drive on the report of a shooting around 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.
FOX Reno
5 displaced after trailer fire in Sun Valley
Five people are without a place to live after a fire broke out in a Sun Valley trailer on Monday morning. Crews responded to the 4600 block of Leonesio Drive just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 12 on the report of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene they...
FOX Reno
GPS map tells drivers Donner Pass Road is closed when it's open, hurting business
Bad GPS directions strike again — this time near Donner Lake. And again — it took a lot of effort to get the issue fixed. Just as Sugar Bowl Resort opened for the season, staff started hearing from customers that because the road to the east of them wasn't open, they would not be coming up to ski. The problem is the road wasn't closed. And Sugar Bowl would know — it is tasked with plowing the road to keep it open.
FOX Reno
Ski resorts closed on Sunday due to heavy snow
Several ski resorts have been forced to shutter or delay opening on Sunday due to heavy snowfall and tough driving conditions. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced they'd be closed Dec. 11 due to Mt. Rose Highway being closed for snow removal. The resort is expected to reopen on Monday. Sierra-at-Tahoe...
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones are down on Tuesday morning. LCSO officials are rerouting 911 emergency calls through to Carson City Sheriff's Office dispatch. They ask that residents are patient with CCSO as they get the information to LCSO dispatch center. Officials added that they are awaiting for a a response from AT&T and Frontier and do not have an estimation for when the phones will be fixed.
