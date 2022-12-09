Bad GPS directions strike again — this time near Donner Lake. And again — it took a lot of effort to get the issue fixed. Just as Sugar Bowl Resort opened for the season, staff started hearing from customers that because the road to the east of them wasn't open, they would not be coming up to ski. The problem is the road wasn't closed. And Sugar Bowl would know — it is tasked with plowing the road to keep it open.

SODA SPRINGS, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO