Beaumont, CA

Riverside City College shutout by College of San Mateo in state championship

The Riverside City College football team lost to the College of San Mateo 55-0 in the state championship Dec. 10. Rain played a major factor in the first half and immediately threw RCC off its gameplan. The opening kickoff saw San Mateo return the ball 61 yards while multiple Tigers...
High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco routs Serra 45-0 in CIF Open Division finals to secure top spot in MaxPreps Top 25

MISSION VIEJO — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was simply too much for Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday in the CIF Open Division finals, routing the Padres 45-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter to all but secure the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The win was the fourth state title for Bosco under coach Jason Negro, who won with the Braves in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million

Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
Greg Wallis Wins State Assembly 47th District Race

California Legislature’s 47th Assembly District now has an assembly member-elect, Greg Wallis. Wallis was sworn in Monday at noon in Palm Desert in the Chase Admin building at the Living Desert. His opponent, Democratic candidate Christy Holstege, conceded to Wallis Monday and shared it in a letter to her...
The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion

thelivingdesertVerified The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reported on social media this weekend the passing of one of their beloved zoo residents. Below is the announcement that was made on Instagram and Facebook. The Zoo is grieving the loss of Salem, the mountain lion, who was compassionately euthanized Saturday, Dec. 10. At The post The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion appeared first on KESQ.
The Acrisure Arena will be the desert’s next big thing

Across the 1-10 freeway, in the usually quiet community of Thousand Palms, the Oak View Group is not only preparing for the homecoming of the newly found Coachella Valley Firebirds on Dec. 18 but also cutting the ribbon to the newest and biggest multi-purpose venue the Coachella Valley has ever known on Dec. 14, welcoming Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle as their first guests. Back in October, I discussed the Arena’s upcoming plans with the Vice President of the Oak View Group, John Bolton, to gather insight into why they chose the Coachella Valley to how College of the Desert students can get involved in local events. To summarize it all: the grounds of Acrisure Arena have already been laid down, but on opening day, it will hit the ground running.
