Riverside City College shutout by College of San Mateo in state championship
The Riverside City College football team lost to the College of San Mateo 55-0 in the state championship Dec. 10. Rain played a major factor in the first half and immediately threw RCC off its gameplan. The opening kickoff saw San Mateo return the ball 61 yards while multiple Tigers...
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco routs Serra 45-0 in CIF Open Division finals to secure top spot in MaxPreps Top 25
MISSION VIEJO — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was simply too much for Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday in the CIF Open Division finals, routing the Padres 45-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter to all but secure the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The win was the fourth state title for Bosco under coach Jason Negro, who won with the Braves in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
ocsportszone.com
Finals and updates of CIF State Championship Football Bowl Games
It’s a big night for Orange County high school, the final night of the high school football season as Northwood and Laguna Hills go for CIF state titles on the road and Sadddleback College hosts the open division final between Serra San Mateo and St. John Bosco at 8 p.m.
Local high school football team wins state championship in ‘mud bowl’
Atascadero Greyhounds defeat San Gabriel Matadors 41-0 – Wind and rain swirled through Atascadero High School’s Memorial Stadium Saturday night, drenching fans and turning the CIF State Championship game into a mud bowl. During the monsoon-like squall, five thousand residents of Atascadero lost power, but the lights stayed on...
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
1 Trapped, Rescued from Ditch After 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Redlands, San Bernardino County, CA: The Redlands Fire Department was dispatched to a traffic collision requiring extrication at the Wabash exit of eastbound 10 Freeway at 1:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle over the side of the freeway with a male occupant trapped. The...
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers
A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blood Bank’s Supplies of One Blood Type `Hours’ Away from Shrinking to Zero
(CNS) – One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million
Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
SoCal to see sunshine Tuesday as temperatures remain cold
The weekend winter storm is moving out of Southern California and the next few days should be clear, but cold.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Greg Wallis Wins State Assembly 47th District Race
California Legislature’s 47th Assembly District now has an assembly member-elect, Greg Wallis. Wallis was sworn in Monday at noon in Palm Desert in the Chase Admin building at the Living Desert. His opponent, Democratic candidate Christy Holstege, conceded to Wallis Monday and shared it in a letter to her...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jurupa Valley (Jurupa Valley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just west of Valley Way. According to the police, a BMW had been driving with great speed down the Freeway when it lost control and crashed into a fire truck.
The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion
thelivingdesertVerified The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reported on social media this weekend the passing of one of their beloved zoo residents. Below is the announcement that was made on Instagram and Facebook. The Zoo is grieving the loss of Salem, the mountain lion, who was compassionately euthanized Saturday, Dec. 10. At The post The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion appeared first on KESQ.
SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground
Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.
One man dead, one rescued from O.C. flood control channels
Firefighters in Orange County today warned people to remain clear of flood control channels during rain storms after one person was found dead and another was rescued.
thechaparral.net
The Acrisure Arena will be the desert’s next big thing
Across the 1-10 freeway, in the usually quiet community of Thousand Palms, the Oak View Group is not only preparing for the homecoming of the newly found Coachella Valley Firebirds on Dec. 18 but also cutting the ribbon to the newest and biggest multi-purpose venue the Coachella Valley has ever known on Dec. 14, welcoming Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle as their first guests. Back in October, I discussed the Arena’s upcoming plans with the Vice President of the Oak View Group, John Bolton, to gather insight into why they chose the Coachella Valley to how College of the Desert students can get involved in local events. To summarize it all: the grounds of Acrisure Arena have already been laid down, but on opening day, it will hit the ground running.
