KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls opens storm drains in advance of wet weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is enjoying a quick breather between winter storms, but the city could use a helping hand before this week’s extremely wet weather. The cleanup continues in Sioux Falls more than 72 hours after the city’s first major snowstorm of the season.
KELOLAND TV
Icy Sioux Falls side streets challenge some residents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we stare down another winter storm, many Sioux Falls neighborhoods are still feeling the effects of the last snowfall. For some residents, the side streets they drive on are becoming a challenge. Most of the city’s 900 miles of streets are cleared of snow from the last snowfall.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm brings snow, wind, ice, rain; Shooting update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. It is a busy morning across KELOLAND with significant amounts of rain, freezing rain, and snow across KELOLAND. KELOLAND Weather online...
kelo.com
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
KELOLAND TV
Wild cards that could make big impact on the weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This major storm system is grabbing a lot of attention in the forecast. As usual, there is a number of complicated factors worth noting. First on my list, lightning and thunder. Take a look at our Futurecast lightning timeline starting tonight. You can see the yellow bands indicating where there’s enough instability to support a strike or two lightning. When that happens, snow, sleet, or freezing rain rates go up locally in a hurry. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder.
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm bearing down on KELOLAND
It is a busy morning across KELOLAND with significant amounts of rain, freezing rain, and snow across KELOLAND. The video below shows the ice in Lake Preston. Blizzard conditions are developing in western SD with our view on the Rapid City LIVE CAM. Here’s the radar coverage across KELOLAND. You...
KELOLAND TV
Ice or not in Sioux Falls depends on the temperature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3:30 p.m. CT, a winter weather advisory continues until noon Tuesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which would include the city of Sioux Falls. The advisory includes the chance for up to a quarter inch of ice and snow up to an...
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dot says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-9- in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
KELOLAND TV
Snow crews working double-time to clear roads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers had to take it slow Friday morning after Thursday night’s storm left more than 9 inches of snow on some Sioux Falls streets. It is a familiar sight across Sioux Falls. Snow plows heading into neighborhoods to clear roads of several inches...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
KELOLAND TV
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
KELOLAND TV
SFSD starting classes 2 hours late Tuesday
The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Tuesday. Click below for our interactive radar. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:. For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND,...
KELOLAND TV
Snow removal workers paid big for tough job
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Whitman is the president of Yard Smart, a Sioux Falls landscaping and snow removal company. Most of the year Whitman has a staff of around three full-time employees. During the winter, however, that can grow to around 20 seasonal workers. Whitman says that...
KELOLAND TV
Will you need a shovel or a snow blower tomorrow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wintery mix is creeping its way into KELOLAND Thursday afternoon, with a freezing drizzle and snow marking portions of the state throughout the evening. Many will wake up tomorrow with sidewalks and driveways to clear, but with freezing rain on the way, you...
KELOLAND TV
Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow. Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow. Do you have snow photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you...
