ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Pickle and The Phoenix to host sober New Year’s Eve party in West Hollywood

The Phoenix Organization has teamed up with the City of West Hollywood to host a New Year’s Eve party especially for sober individuals. Event host and drag queen Pickle stopped by with The Phoenix marketing manager Andy Short to discuss the event, the organization’s work supporting a sober active lifestyle, and how to keep your wig dry in the rain. To RSVP for the Dec. 31 free event, visit ThePhoenix.org.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

L.A. Times reveals its 101 best L.A. restaurants

The Los Angeles Times has released its 101 best restaurants in L.A. list. Daniel Hernandez, an L.A. Times food editor, joined us live along with three restaurants that made the cut to discuss this honor and their menu. Visit latimes.com/food to see the complete list of restaurants. For more information...
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Tail Town Cat Café hosts Cats of Festivus competition

Cats have grievances just like the rest of us and one Pasadena cat café is ready to rank them. The Tail Town Cats of Festivus is a competition that lets fans vote for their favorite feline complaints through Dec. 22 and then livestream the Dec. 23 Festivus Day celebration that includes announcement of the winner, feats of strength, and more. Event organizer Gwendolyn Mathers introduces three of the cat contestants: Olive, Arcadia and Anthony. Vote and learn more at tailtowncats.com.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions

Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

How to keep pets safe during the holidays

Best Friends Animal Society’s Ariel Dengrove shares tips for keeping pets safe from potential hazards during the holidays. Best Friends is hosting a nationwide adoption event the weekend of Dec. 10-11 including 650 animal shelters and rescue groups across the country and close to 30 in the L.A. area. Visit bestfriends.org/adoptlocal for groups near you.
KTLA.com

Storm continues to bring rain, wind to Los Angeles and beyond

This week’s rainstorm has brought gusty winds and measurable rainfall across Southern California. As of Sunday morning, several coastal cities received slightly less than an inch of precipitation, while the mountains and hills of Ventura and Los Angeles county received as much as seven inches. White Ledge Peak in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach

A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Karen Bass sworn in as Los Angeles mayor

Mayor-elect Karen Bass was sworn into office Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. by Vice President Kamala Harris. With the ceremony, Bass became the first woman to be inaugurated as mayor, and the second African American to hold the position. The ceremony was originally supposed to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Long Beach

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department responded to a four-alarm blaze Sunday morning at a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations. The fire, according to the department, occurred near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue. Video tweeted by LBFD showed crews in defensive positions due to...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Orange County firefighters rescue man from Santa Ana River

A man was rescued by firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority and the Anaheim Fire Department after he got trapped in the swollen Santa Ana River Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the river near Garden Grove Boulevard to rescue the man, who was trapped by heavy and fast moving water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Los Angeles

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. The collision occurred on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard on Dec. 2, just after 3 a.m. A vehicle that police believe to be a silver...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy