Croatia has ‘nothing to fear’ ahead of quarterfinal clash against ‘terrifying’ Brazil, says head coach

Idaho8.com
From bloody Balkan war to World Cup heavyweight: the making of Croatia as a soccer nation
Panama, Mauritania, Georgia and Eritrea are four countries with roughly the equivalent population sizes of Croatia. Those four nations share one World Cup appearance between them and that was when Panama played at Russia 2018, finishing the group stage with three defeats and conceding 11 goals. Croatia’s World Cup pedigree...
Idaho8.com
Motherly love boosts Morocco’s team spirit at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco’s players are sharing the World Cup spotlight with some of their most ardent fans: their mothers. Many of the players have been celebrating with their mothers and other family members in the stadiums after the team’s impressive string of victories. Midfielder Sofiane Boufal was dancing with his mother on the field after Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday. Defender Achraf Hakimi posted images on social media of his mother giving him a kiss on the cheek after he scored the winning penalty against Spain in the round of 16 last week. Even coach Walid Regragui has been celebrating with his mother, climbing into the stands after the Spain match to embrace her among jubilant Morocco fans.
New York Post
Grant Wahl’s family speaks out about soccer journalist’s cause of death at World Cup
The brother of influential US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, says he no longer suspects foul play in his sibling’s death. Grant Wahl, 49, had a “death rattle cough” from a stubborn case of bronchitis shortly before he collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, his brother Eric Wahl said. Eric previously speculated foul play may have been involved since the soccer writer was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government and received death threats after wearing a rainbow shirt to a match. But Tuesday, the brother...
Idaho8.com
Indian and Chinese troops clash on disputed border
Indian and Chinese troops have clashed on their disputed Himalayan border, the first known incident between the two nuclear-armed Asian powers in nearly two years. In a statement, India’s Ministry of Defense said soldiers from both sides sustained minor injuries in the face-off, which took place Friday in the Tawang Sector in India’s northeastern territory of Arunachal Pradesh, a remote, inhospitable region that borders southern China.
Idaho8.com
French prosecutor investigating disappearance of New York college student studying in France
A prosecutor in France has opened an investigation into the disappearance of an American college student who, his family says, has not been heard from in more than two weeks. Kenny DeLand Jr.’s fellow students reported him missing on November 29, prompting the investigation, according to a statement from the prosecutor released Monday and obtained by CNN.
BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp
YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp Tuesday as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that the world’s biggest boy band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years. Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it’s time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS,...
Idaho8.com
Taiwan reports record incursion by Chinese bomber aircraft
China has sent a record 18 nuclear-capable H-6 bomber aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, the island’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday, as Beijing continues to step-up pressure on the self-ruled island. The 18 bombers were part of 21 total Chinese warplanes sent into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification...
EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe
The European Parliament sacked one of its vice presidents on Tuesday amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar, as EU officials scrambled to contain a widening scandal. The parliament's president, Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, called the sacking vote after reaching agreement with the leaders of the parliament's political groupings, amid fears the scandal could spread.
Ukraine secures 1 bn euros in aid 'to get through winter'
Ukraine's Western allies pledged an additional one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in emergency winter aid on Tuesday, responding to pleas from President Volodymyr Zelensky to help the country withstand Russia's onslaught against its energy grid. A similar platform exists for military aid, which is coordinated via meetings of Ukraine's Western allies at the US-run Ramstein military base in Germany.
