Across the 1-10 freeway, in the usually quiet community of Thousand Palms, the Oak View Group is not only preparing for the homecoming of the newly found Coachella Valley Firebirds on Dec. 18 but also cutting the ribbon to the newest and biggest multi-purpose venue the Coachella Valley has ever known on Dec. 14, welcoming Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle as their first guests. Back in October, I discussed the Arena’s upcoming plans with the Vice President of the Oak View Group, John Bolton, to gather insight into why they chose the Coachella Valley to how College of the Desert students can get involved in local events. To summarize it all: the grounds of Acrisure Arena have already been laid down, but on opening day, it will hit the ground running.

THOUSAND PALMS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO