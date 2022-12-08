Read full article on original website
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
ocsportszone.com
Finals and updates of CIF State Championship Football Bowl Games
It’s a big night for Orange County high school, the final night of the high school football season as Northwood and Laguna Hills go for CIF state titles on the road and Sadddleback College hosts the open division final between Serra San Mateo and St. John Bosco at 8 p.m.
Watch: Serra coach Patrick Walsh talks about facing St. John Bosco, Mater Dei in last game of season
Sometimes silence speaks volumes. Sometimes deep contemplation and thought reveals so much. On top of masterfully articulating what it is like to play against probably the two best high school football programs in the nation the last two seasons in the CIF Open Division championship, Serra coach ...
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco routs Serra 45-0 in CIF Open Division finals to secure top spot in MaxPreps Top 25
MISSION VIEJO — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was simply too much for Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday in the CIF Open Division finals, routing the Padres 45-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter to all but secure the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The win was the fourth state title for Bosco under coach Jason Negro, who won with the Braves in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
dailytitan.com
Community colleges see record decrease in enrollment rates
This year, community college enrollment has dropped to its lowest point in 30 years. Between fall 2019 and fall 2021, community college enrollment of transfer-intending students was down 20%. CSUF had over 4,000 transfer students enrolled in fall 2021. The number of transfer students enrolled this year are lower now compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
nbcpalmsprings.com
The American Express announces first wave of PGA golfers to compete in Coachella Valley
The anticipation to the 64th edition of the American Express continues to mount across the Coachella Valley. We’re still more than a month away from the golf tournament but we’re getting a clearer picture of the big names that will be kicking off the West Coast swing in our own backyard.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Greg Wallis Wins State Assembly 47th District Race
California Legislature’s 47th Assembly District now has an assembly member-elect, Greg Wallis. Wallis was sworn in Monday at noon in Palm Desert in the Chase Admin building at the Living Desert. His opponent, Democratic candidate Christy Holstege, conceded to Wallis Monday and shared it in a letter to her...
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
thechaparral.net
The Acrisure Arena will be the desert’s next big thing
Across the 1-10 freeway, in the usually quiet community of Thousand Palms, the Oak View Group is not only preparing for the homecoming of the newly found Coachella Valley Firebirds on Dec. 18 but also cutting the ribbon to the newest and biggest multi-purpose venue the Coachella Valley has ever known on Dec. 14, welcoming Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle as their first guests. Back in October, I discussed the Arena’s upcoming plans with the Vice President of the Oak View Group, John Bolton, to gather insight into why they chose the Coachella Valley to how College of the Desert students can get involved in local events. To summarize it all: the grounds of Acrisure Arena have already been laid down, but on opening day, it will hit the ground running.
montanaoutdoor.com
Unexpected visitor at shopping center
When you go shopping, the last thing you expect is to be confronted by in a store is a mountain lion. Check out this footage taken at a shopping center in California this spring. Here is the caption:. A mountain lion entered a building in Irvine, where it was tranquilized...
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion
thelivingdesertVerified The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reported on social media this weekend the passing of one of their beloved zoo residents. Below is the announcement that was made on Instagram and Facebook. The Zoo is grieving the loss of Salem, the mountain lion, who was compassionately euthanized Saturday, Dec. 10. At The post The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million
Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?
Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity
While the Coachella Valley is experiencing some showers, some locals are still outdoors doing regular Sunday activities. News channel 3's Miyoshi Price drove around the valley to see how some people deal with the rain. "I think that just having my car clean for Monday, I just gonna start a new work week just the The post Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity appeared first on KESQ.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’
The City of Palm Desert is planning on hosting a city council hearing on December 15 to consider the revocation of the Sweet Spot Club's business license. Since its opening in late October, Sweet Spot has been flagged by the City of Palm Desert for conducting a business other than that for which it is The post Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’ appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino International Airport is well-positioned for the future
That’s the opinion of Mark Gibbs, director of aviation at San Bernardino International Airport, who has seen much happen in the 20 years he has worked there. Gibbs, 50, a Riverside native, has watched the former Norton Air Force Base go from an airplane maintenance and cargo facility to a carrier of commercial passenger flights.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
