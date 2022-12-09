Read full article on original website
Related
whqr.org
Regulators get few answers from Duke about substation attacks
Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh on Monday about the Dec. 3 attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power after someone...
North Carolina’s La Niña winter arrives after state rebounds from last December’s drought
While the winter solstice may not officially usher in the season until Dec. 21, meteorological winter is already here as of Dec. 1.
Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina
Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
Price-scanning errors reveal 70 stores in North Carolina overcharging customers, other states may do it also
Dollar General, Walmart, Staples, Target, and Advance Auto are among the stores fined for charging customers higher prices than what they should have been charging, due to errors with their price scanners (source).
publicradioeast.org
Coast Guard searching for sailboat last seen in eastern North Carolina
U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is searching for an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat that was last known to be in eastern North Carolina. Officials say the Atrevida II has a bluish-purple hull, with a white superstructure, and white sails. Two people, Kevin Hyde, age 64, and Joe DiTommasso76, are believed to be on board.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Boom sets engine announcement for supersonic jet it plans to build in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic, which has been in search of a partner to develop the carbon-neutral engine for the Overture transport jet it plans to build in Greensboro, must be getting close to a deal. The company announced a press conference for Tuesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport for what it called “Boom’s […]
countyenews.com
NC Power Grid Attack Fuels Fear In The Rural LGBTQ Community
North Carolina has been facing a power cut since last weekend. This electricity outage concerns two substations located near the place where a local drag show by the LGBTQ community was to be organized. Most of the people facing difficulty have speculated that this electricity shortage has been deliberately planned by the authorities to shut down the event’s organization.
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings available
A popular retail store chain with more than 2,027 locations throughout the country recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. They currently have job openings available. Read on to learn more.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
'People are fed up': As NC Democrats reflect on election missteps, a party shake-up is underway
North Carolina Democrats were optimistic about their chances in the midterm elections. But following disappointing results, party insiders are dwelling on missed opportunities, and a party shake-up is underway. Meredith Cuomo, who had served as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s executive director since 2019, said Saturday in an email to...
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
cbs17
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Twin Ports, Hayward, International Falls
Twin Ports- Voting is underway for the 8th annual Christmas Lighting Challenge. There are more than 70 displays in Superior, Duluth, Hermantown and Cloquet. Registration to enter your home or business ends December 12, but those hoping to see the light displays have until December 21 to submit their favorites. Winners will be announced on December 22 at Bentleyville, and top finishers will receive gift baskets to local businesses.
“American Pickers” to visit North Carolina
BLADEN COUNTY — The American Pickers will be returning to North Carolina to film episodes of The History Channel’s “American
WECT
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Both appeals of election protests regarding the Columbus County Sheriff contest have been dismissed by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The protests questioned if Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene can legally take office. After the Columbus County Board of Elections dismissed the protests...
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances.
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Comments / 2