Twin Ports- Voting is underway for the 8th annual Christmas Lighting Challenge. There are more than 70 displays in Superior, Duluth, Hermantown and Cloquet. Registration to enter your home or business ends December 12, but those hoping to see the light displays have until December 21 to submit their favorites. Winners will be announced on December 22 at Bentleyville, and top finishers will receive gift baskets to local businesses.

HAYWARD, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO