ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
whqr.org

Regulators get few answers from Duke about substation attacks

Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh on Monday about the Dec. 3 attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power after someone...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Coast Guard searching for sailboat last seen in eastern North Carolina

U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is searching for an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat that was last known to be in eastern North Carolina. Officials say the Atrevida II has a bluish-purple hull, with a white superstructure, and white sails. Two people, Kevin Hyde, age 64, and Joe DiTommasso76, are believed to be on board.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
countyenews.com

NC Power Grid Attack Fuels Fear In The Rural LGBTQ Community

North Carolina has been facing a power cut since last weekend. This electricity outage concerns two substations located near the place where a local drag show by the LGBTQ community was to be organized. Most of the people facing difficulty have speculated that this electricity shortage has been deliberately planned by the authorities to shut down the event’s organization.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Twin Ports, Hayward, International Falls

Twin Ports- Voting is underway for the 8th annual Christmas Lighting Challenge. There are more than 70 displays in Superior, Duluth, Hermantown and Cloquet. Registration to enter your home or business ends December 12, but those hoping to see the light displays have until December 21 to submit their favorites. Winners will be announced on December 22 at Bentleyville, and top finishers will receive gift baskets to local businesses.
HAYWARD, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy