Ontario firefighters rescue woman swept away in wash during weekend rain
ONTARIO, Calif. - Firefighters in Ontario Sunday morning rescued a woman who was swept away in the wash as rain moved across Southern California. Ontario firefighters received a call for service around 7 a.m. reporting that a person was stuck in the Cucamonga Wash near Airport Dr. Firefighters were able...
In Depth: Biggest threats of holiday season
The holiday season is upon us, a season of cheer, gift-giving, and time spent with family. But this year, threats lurk around every corner. This week on "FOX 11 News In Depth," Hal Eisner explores the best ways to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. SEGMENT ONE: THE SURGING...
Ocean water quality advisory in effect for all LA County beaches through Thursday morning
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those planning to visit county beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge. The advisory for all county beaches was in effect until 7:30 a.m....
Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
Person with Tricycle Fatally Struck on 110 Freeway Off-Ramp in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A person with a tricycle was struck and killed Friday, Dec. 9, just before 1:00 a.m. on the northbound 110 Freeway at the Third Street off-ramp in the area of Downtown Los Angeles. A driver, believed to have hit the pedestrian, did stop and...
Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity
DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
Evelyn, LA Zoo's Oldest Gorilla, is Euthanized at Age 46
Evelyn, a 46-year-old western lowland gorilla and the oldest gorilla in the history of the Los Angeles Zoo, has been euthanized after "experiencing health issues leading to a decline in her quality of life over the last couple of weeks," the zoo announced Wednesday.
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina
COVINA, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a fire that ignited at an illegal marijuana grow house in Covina on Monday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene around 11 a.m. that showed heavy smoke coming from the property in the Covina Hills community. Authorities said crews were called to the home...
Woman killed, man hospitalized in Anaheim house fire
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Neighbors were stunned Monday after a longtime resident was killed and a man was hospitalized with burn injuries when a fire ripped through an Anaheim home overnight. Officials with the Anaheim Fire Department said they received a call around 1 a.m. Monday regarding a single-family home with...
Vehicle Crashes into Side of Semi Truck on 5 Freeway
Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: A silver sedan and an In-N-Out Burger semi truck were involved in a traffic collision overnight on the 5 Freeway in heavy rain. The collision occurred on I-5 North at the Burbank underpass around 12:17 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, where arriving personnel from Burbank Fire Department found the front end of a vehicle jammed underneath the side of semi.
1 killed in 405 Freeway crash; SigAlert issued
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
Donations pour in for Anaheim delivery driver whose truck was stolen during a wild pursuit
His customers call him "the banana man." Josh Reynolds spends his days delivering fruit to convenience stories in two counties. His business hinges on his refrigerator van, which was stolen amid a chaotic pursuit last month. "I get a phone call from the president of the HOA and she's like 'John, I think they just stole your van," said Reynolds. "But I go 'What makes you think it was my van?' She says 'Because I'm watching it on the news right now.'"With only liability insurance on his refrigerated van, which was a total loss, he wasn't sure how long he could hold...
Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud
December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
Innocent bystander dies after being shot in Santa Ana
A woman was shot by bullets intended for two teenagers in Santa Ana. She died days later from her injuries.
Protesters disrupt LA Councilwoman Traci Park's swearing in ceremony
LOS ANGELES - A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred. Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz, showed intermittent...
Karen Bass to be inagurated as LA's new Mayor Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Karen Bass is set to be sworn in as Los Angeles' 43rd mayor Sunday in a historic inauguration at the Microsoft Theater, where she will become the first woman and second Black person to lead the city. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place outside City...
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center seeks public's help identifying patient
Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center sought the public’s help today to identify a homeless patient at the facility. The woman is between 70 and 80 years old and was brought there by the Los Angeles County Homeless Outreach Team.
Karen Bass to declare state of emergency on homelessness on first day in office
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' newest mayor has already announced she will take action to fulfill one of her campaign promises in her first day in office. Former U.S. Representative Karen Bass was sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles Sunday. In doing so, she became the first woman and second Black person to lead the city. In her inauguration speech, Bass reiterated her plan to tackle the homeless crisis, one of pillars of her campaign.
1 Trapped, 1 Ejected in Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were critically injured in a traffic collision in the city of Lancaster Saturday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a traffic collision around 10:13 p.m., Dec. 10, with persons trapped and at least one person ejected from a vehicle at the intersection of East Avenue K and 15th Street East.
LA City Council scandal: Gil Cedillo explains his refusal to resign
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protesters interrupt LA City Council meeting; council censures Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo. After another raucous start to its meeting, the Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 Wednesday to approve a pair of motions to censure Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal -- the first time the council has censured council members since at least 1911, according to the city clerk's office.
