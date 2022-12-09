ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

Depression and marijuana (cannabis): What to know

Some anecdotal evidence and scientific research suggest that cannabis can help with depression symptoms. However, cannabis is also a depressant, so it may increase feelings of sleepiness. Cannabis can cause a person to feel calm and relaxed. However, for some people, cannabis is also a stimulant and a hallucinogen. Some...
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY

LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: Can Cannabis Prevent Covid Infections?

After decades of suppression, the medical benefits of cannabis are well known and are often used by advocates to push for more freedom for both recreational and medicinal users. But there are new studies being conducted constantly, and the medical community may just be scratching the surface of understanding the...
thebiochronicle.com

Disposable vape pens: the new way to consume cannabis

Disposable vape pens are one of the most popular items in the cannabis industry. They are easy to use and provide a discreet way for people to consume cannabis. disposable vape pens come in a variety of flavors and potency levels, so you can find the perfect one for your needs.
The Hill

Bipartisan lawmakers unveiling bill targeting supply chain shortfalls

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are set to introduce legislation on Tuesday to require federal agencies to address supply-chain issues as the country fights the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.  The legislation, which is entitled the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act of 2022, would require Cabinet-level agencies to identify…
Harvard Health

Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?

Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
CoinTelegraph

Cannaland — The metaverse for the world’s medicinal cannabis community

Weed, cannabis, marijuana, Kush, Mary Jane — this sacred plant has been named many things since its popularization and for good reason: The flower does a lot for humankind. While many will associate marijuana with food cravings, laughter and adolescent experiences, the plant’s potent flower has morphed into something more than that. Thanks to the scientific community, marijuana has become a centerpiece in medicinal treatments, alleviating pain and suffering for millions across the globe.
AboutLawsuits.com

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Over Kratom Overdose

The family of a Florida woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against kratom manufacturers, alleging that side effects of the herbal supplement marketed for treatment of pain and anxiety caused devastating side effects to the mother of four children, indicating that the products were sold without adequate warnings about the overdose risks.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

FDA Grants Priority Review For Pfizer's RSV Vaccine

The United States Food and Drug Administration has granted a priority review for Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. Pfizer is seeking approval for its vaccine, RSVpreF, for adults over the age of 60. The pharmaceutical company said that late-stage clinical trials showed that the vaccine was 85.7% effective at...

