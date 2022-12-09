Read full article on original website
Kem Guyer
4d ago
when ever politicians makes laws for you to have to buy something , we need to find out what company that's making them and buy thier stocks. that's exactly what the politicians are going to do.
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
khqa.com
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois police warn of increased patrols to crack down on drunk, high driving amid holiday season
CHICAGO - A warning to all drivers across Illinois: police officials say they are stepping up enforcement efforts from December 16 through January 2 as part of their safety campaigns "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High. Get a DUI." According to data, 11,654 people were killed in...
wrmj.com
Ameren Illinois Promoting Assistance Program
The Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program is designed to help low-to-moderate-income customers of Ameren Illinois. The utility is spreading the word as we head into the cooler months that assistance is available if you are having trouble paying your energy bill. Sue Sams, Executive Director of the program, says this is a program for those who may fall through the cracks otherwise.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
Illinois quick hits: Search warrant policy changes; higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year
Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act. The state's motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state's minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
advantagenews.com
Witness slips stacking up as Illinois House committee set to hear more gun restrictions Monday
Efforts in Illinois to ban semi-automatic weapons and certain magazines, and restrict who can buy guns to 21 and older, could come sooner than expected. Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports banning certain weapons and magazines. He expects state Rep. Bob Morgan’s bill, which also would ban magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds, will be passed within the next six months.
fox32chicago.com
Son of former Illinois representative pleads guilty to cheating on taxes
CHICAGO - A son of former state Rep. Edward "Eddie" Acevedo, caught up in the investigation of former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, pleaded guilty Monday to cheating on his taxes to the tune of an estimated $137,000. Michael Acevedo, 36, faces up to three years in prison for...
fox32chicago.com
SAFE-T Act faces next test in court, where opponents say it violates state Constitution
Illinois’ massive criminal justice reform law survived blistering political attacks throughout the 2022 election campaign and a renewed spotlight when lawmakers returned to Springfield a few weeks ago. Now, the controversial SAFE-T Act faces a new test in court, where opponents argue the General Assembly "doubled down" on violations...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
Illinois State Rifle Association blasts proposed gun ban
(WTVO) — A proposed Illinois gun ban that some say would violate the Second Amendment continues to draw criticism. Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson told The Center Square that instead of banning or heavily restricting the sale of firearms, the state should place more effort into enforcing current laws. Pearson said had police […]
Poll: Majority of Illinois residents support assault rifle ban
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifty-eight percent of Illinois residents support an assault weapons ban, according to a new poll. Everytown for Gun Safety conducted the poll after a bill was introduced in the state capitol that would ban sales of assault-style rifles. The poll also showed that 52% of respondents back tougher gun laws in […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois could ban sale of semi-automatic weapons next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois could ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons early next year. State Rep. Bob Morgan of Deerfield says he expects his bill to pass when lawmakers return for the lame duck session on Jan. 4. The measure also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a FOID...
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month COLA could for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The recent announcement could thrill many Illinois state residents because soon they could receive a $2,900 per month of COLA payment in their bank account.
wglc.net
Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act changes start first of the year
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois workers will be seeing some changes in 2023, especially those who work long hours in the state. The updated rules to the One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during shifts. The new rules require employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period. Illinois’ minimum wage will also be increasing from $12 to $13 on January 1st.
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
25newsnow.com
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A new COVID-19 disaster declaration and executive order took effect for Illinois on Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker filed the executive documents late Thursday in response to the recent surge in respiratory illness. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 21,404 new confirmed and...
