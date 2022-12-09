ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kem Guyer
4d ago

when ever politicians makes laws for you to have to buy something , we need to find out what company that's making them and buy thier stocks. that's exactly what the politicians are going to do.

WMBD/WYZZ

New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
wrmj.com

Ameren Illinois Promoting Assistance Program

The Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program is designed to help low-to-moderate-income customers of Ameren Illinois. The utility is spreading the word as we head into the cooler months that assistance is available if you are having trouble paying your energy bill. Sue Sams, Executive Director of the program, says this is a program for those who may fall through the cracks otherwise.
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1

Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

A little present at the pump

PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
PEORIA, IL
WGN TV

Is a front license plate required in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Search warrant policy changes; higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year

Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act. The state's motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state's minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Witness slips stacking up as Illinois House committee set to hear more gun restrictions Monday

Efforts in Illinois to ban semi-automatic weapons and certain magazines, and restrict who can buy guns to 21 and older, could come sooner than expected. Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports banning certain weapons and magazines. He expects state Rep. Bob Morgan’s bill, which also would ban magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds, will be passed within the next six months.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff

Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Rifle Association blasts proposed gun ban

(WTVO) — A proposed Illinois gun ban that some say would violate the Second Amendment continues to draw criticism. Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson told The Center Square that instead of banning or heavily restricting the sale of firearms, the state should place more effort into enforcing current laws. Pearson said had police […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois could ban sale of semi-automatic weapons next year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois could ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons early next year. State Rep. Bob Morgan of Deerfield says he expects his bill to pass when lawmakers return for the lame duck session on Jan. 4. The measure also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a FOID...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglc.net

Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act changes start first of the year

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois workers will be seeing some changes in 2023, especially those who work long hours in the state. The updated rules to the One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during shifts. The new rules require employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period. Illinois’ minimum wage will also be increasing from $12 to $13 on January 1st.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

