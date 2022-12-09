Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO