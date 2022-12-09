Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Belle Vernon defeats Neumann-Goretti to win PIAA Class 3A football championship
The Belle Vernon Leopards are state champions for the first time in school history after defeating Neumann-Goretti 9-8 in the PIAA Class 3A football title game Saturday. The Leopards (12-2) got the win in their first-ever appearance in the state championship game. The Saints (11-4) were also seeking their first...
PIAA urges investigation after racially offensive photos, videos attributed to Southern Columbia following 2A title win over Westinghouse
PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said Saturday that he has asked Southern Columbia High School officials to investigate a racially offensive video and photos that surfaced online following the Tigers 2A title win over Westinghouse Friday. A Tik Tok video appears to show two Southern Columbia players on the team...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Five New Players for Pitt to Pursue from Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers could use some depth and experience and the transfer portal has some for them.
WTRF
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs
RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
wtae.com
Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
wtae.com
'Best day of my life': Belle Vernon Leopards return home as state champs
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — For the first time in school history, Belle Vernon Area High School has a state title for football — an accomplishment that was cause for celebration Saturday night. "It's amazing," said Steven Macheska, a senior defensive/offensive tackle. "This is the best day of my...
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Pitt Extends Offer to Transfer WR Kyle Williams
The Pitt Panthers are looking for pass-catchers in the portal.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers
Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
wtae.com
‘Unacceptable’: Pittsburgh Public Schools responds to racially offensive imagery from football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has released a response to racially offensive imagery that surfaced online after Southern Columbia defeated Westinghouse Academy in the PIAA AA championship football game on Friday. In one photo, a banner is seen reading, “Whip Westinghouse,” and showing a whip. Another banner...
Pitt Recruiting Notebook: Fast-Rising Michigan DB Picks Up Offer
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Nelly Cummings’ big day pushes Pitt past Sacred Heart
Nelly Cummings made six 3-pointers to highlight his season-high 24-point performance and propel host Pittsburgh to a 91-66 victory over
Pitt DE John Morgan Enters Transfer Portal
The star Pitt Panthers defender is headed elsewhere next season.
wtae.com
Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
16-Year-Old Football Player Shot Dead By His Home In Western Pennsylvania
A community is mourning the loss of a popular football player who was shot dead on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 16-year-old Amari Altomore of Monessen died at Allegheny General Hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
Winning $1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County for the Friday, Dec. 9 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save at 600 Willowbrook Plaza in Rostraver Township. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
