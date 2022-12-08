PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a criminal history is facing new charges in Pueblo. The Pueblo Police Department is reporting detectives were able to locate fugitive Samuel Jaramillo on Thursday. According to police, the 5-time convicted felon was wanted for failure to comply on two different cases. One of the cases had to do with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. When authorities made contact with Jaramillo, police say he admitted to having a handgun in the vehicle he was in. Authorities found a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO