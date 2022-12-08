Read full article on original website
Aurora quadruple murder suspect arrested in Mexico Saturday, police say
A suspect wanted in connection with the murders of four people in Aurora in late October has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Civil rights attorneys call for criminal investigation into Colorado Springs officers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Two attorneys in Georgia, Harry Daniels and Latrice Latin, are calling for a criminal investigation into the actions of several Colorado Springs police officers after, they said, their client, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, was viscously beaten by officers after he was pulled over in October. "Without...
Victim robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs ATM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to use an ATM machine late Monday night. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, with contained a few credit cards. The victim was left unharmed. The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. on Austin Bluffs...
Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
Man shoots bowler who bumped into him, receives 23 years
A 29-year-old was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for his role in a 2018 shooting at a bowling alley that seriously injured one person.
24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a 24-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday. “Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away. "
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fencing contractor Gary Gardner is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. When we started following this investigation back in July, Gardner had one open criminal case. As of Monday, he has five. Gardner appeared in court Monday for one...
Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday
The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
WATCH: Inmate death at El Paso County Jail
Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m. During the investigation, police The post Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Police: 21-year-old man arrested in connection with triple homicide in Colorado
AURORA, Colo. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of three people in Aurora, Colorado, police say. Aurora Police Department homicide detectives arrived at a house in Aurora after 7 p.m. Saturday, according KUSA. Detectives found two women and a man shot to death inside the house.
Colorado Springs doctor planning on appealing near-million-dollar restitution
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for performing a non-consensual surgery is planning to appeal the decision. This comes from Keith Lapuyade, who is part of Dr. Tiffany Willard’s legal team. Willard was ordered to pay the money after judgement was passed on Friday.
CSPD: Speed appears to be a factor in serious crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 12. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday at around 2:25 a.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near South Union Boulevard. […]
5-time convicted felon and escapee arrested again in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a criminal history is facing new charges in Pueblo. The Pueblo Police Department is reporting detectives were able to locate fugitive Samuel Jaramillo on Thursday. According to police, the 5-time convicted felon was wanted for failure to comply on two different cases. One of the cases had to do with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. When authorities made contact with Jaramillo, police say he admitted to having a handgun in the vehicle he was in. Authorities found a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.
Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend
Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
Murder victim's dad warns about buying and selling from online connections
DENVER — One year later, fighting back tears at his son's gravesite, Fernando Duran said his heart is still broken, and he expects it always will be. "Absolutely, makes you want to not want to celebrate nothing. I mean, he's never coming back. His death is devastating," Duran said.
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after police say he hit a rock with his truck overnight. Police and firefighters responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Bijou just after 2:30 Monday morning, where they found a pickup in a parking lot with its front smashed in, bumper scraping the ground, rocks scattered around it.
1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash in Aurora
One person is dead, two people have been hospitalized and a fourth fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left an Aurora intersection closed for several hours Saturday night.
