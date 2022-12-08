ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Victim robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs ATM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to use an ATM machine late Monday night. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, with contained a few credit cards. The victim was left unharmed. The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. on Austin Bluffs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a 24-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday. “Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away. "
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Inmate at El Paso County Jail likely died while experiencing withdrawal

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An inmate is dead after she was found unresponsive in her cell at the El Paso County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, the woman was found around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said despite life-saving measures initiated by jail personnel, medical staff, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the woman died.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday

The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m. During the investigation, police The post Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Speed appears to be a factor in serious crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 12. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday at around 2:25 a.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near South Union Boulevard. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

5-time convicted felon and escapee arrested again in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a criminal history is facing new charges in Pueblo. The Pueblo Police Department is reporting detectives were able to locate fugitive Samuel Jaramillo on Thursday. According to police, the 5-time convicted felon was wanted for failure to comply on two different cases. One of the cases had to do with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. When authorities made contact with Jaramillo, police say he admitted to having a handgun in the vehicle he was in. Authorities found a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.
PUEBLO, CO
Westword

Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend

Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after police say he hit a rock with his truck overnight. Police and firefighters responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Bijou just after 2:30 Monday morning, where they found a pickup in a parking lot with its front smashed in, bumper scraping the ground, rocks scattered around it.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

