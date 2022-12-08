Read full article on original website
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Board Approves New Redistricting Plan
The Tulsa Public School Board has approved a new redistricting plan. The board voted five to two on Monday to approve Plan N. The redistricting plan decides which school member represents their area. This plan eliminates all split precincts, moves four schools and all of Osage County would be in...
With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal
The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
news9.com
Tulsa Transit Highlights Panic Button System After 'Call Police' Sign Turned On By Mistake
A Tulsa Transit bus with a message calling for help catches the attention of people driving by it. The marquee displayed “Emergency” and “Call 911” on the outside, but officials say it was turned on by accident. While the driver mistakenly put the call for help up, in this case, Tulsa Transit says the messages are legit and if you pass a bus displaying them, to call the police. Valerie Courchesne, the Transportation Director for Tulsa Transit, says the driver intended to turn on a camera to record an unruly passenger.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Releases Final Plan For Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood
The City Tulsa has released the final and complete plan of the Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood project. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney told us what the new development will look like.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
KOKI FOX 23
Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store
TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
news9.com
Crews Making Progress On Improvement Project On Highway 51
Crews are making progress on a highway improvement project in Tulsa County. Osage SkyNews6 offered an overhead look at the work happening at the intersection of Highway 51 and 265th West Avenue. Highway 51 is down to one lane in each direction until work wraps up in the Spring.
News On 6
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
pryorinfopub.com
Candidate Filings for Mayes County
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Pryor mayor, city clerk, city treasurer, chief of police, and mulitple city council seats will be voted on February 14, 2023. The February election will also include mulitple Mayes county school board elections. Seven individuals wil be running unopposed. Here's a look at the candidates. Pryor Creek...
news9.com
Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion
Tulsa Parks say renovations for one of its East Tulsa parks are almost done. McCullough Park will soon have a new splash pad, playground, pump track and multisport courts. That's in addition to the baseball diamonds already at the park near 25th and Garnett. Construction started last December and is...
EPA filling Broken Arrow radioactive site with clay
The EPA is investigating a former landfill in Broken Arrow for radioactive material. The site is near Kenosha and 219th near Tractor Supply.
news9.com
School Resource Officer Combats Hoax Threat In Stillwater School
While schools across Oklahoma dealt with hoax swatting calls last week, one school resource officer in Stillwater took matters into his own hands. Officer Jared Noles said he could tell something was off right off the bat at Stillwater Junior High School. "I didn't hear anything, noo yelling, no screaming...
KWQC
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Just 20 miles south of the Kansas-Nebraska state line, federal data reports the biggest oil spill in Keystone Pipeline history. The spill is impacting many people in who live in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City, KWCH reported. “We know we have...
natureworldnews.com
EPA Finds Tons of Radioactive Material in Landfill 1 Mile From Elementary School – Oklahoma
Thousands of tons of radioactive material have been discovered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a landfill less than one mile from an elementary school in Oklahoma. According to the EPA, steps are being taken to prevent exposure of the members of the community,. The radioactive substance was discovered...
Tulsa Zoo asks community to help name new penguin chick
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo needs your help naming a new penguin chick. The tiny chick was born in October to parents Ireland and Dassen. “This is a timely celebration because this month marks the 20-year anniversary of our penguin exhibit,” said Tulsa Zookeeper and AZA African Penguin Studbook Keeper Seana Flossic. “It’s especially meaningful to involve the public in choosing a name for this chick since the entire $1.34 million that funded our current penguin exhibit was raised through community donations.”
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools
Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
news9.com
Oklahoma Families Gather In Claremore To Remember Lost Children
Oklahoma families gathered together Sunday night to honor children lost from miscarriages or as infants during a candlelight ceremony. The event, known as "Shine the Light," had people meeting at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore to make ornaments and remember young lives lost. Organizers with Compassion Women's Center...
news9.com
Motorcycle Riders Participate In 43rd Annual ABATE Of Tulsa Toy Run
Thousands of motorcycle riders gathered Saturday to make a very special delivery of toys. This is the 43rd annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run, part of the U.S. Marin Corps Toys for Tots campaign. The bikers met up at Tulsa's Expo Square, then followed the parade route to Jenks Riverwalk...
