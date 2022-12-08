Read full article on original website
I’m a makeup artist – the basic eyeshadow mistakes that make you look older and highlight wrinkles
EYESHADOW can complete transform your look. But it turns out there are a few major mistakes that can make you look years old and draw even more attention to fine lines and wrinkles. Makeup artist Pauline Briscoe, who is a member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council, which aims to boost the...
9 Holiday Gifts That Are Too Good Not to Snag for Yourself
There are two types of people in this world when it comes to holiday shopping: Those who methodically begin preparing their list in September and are finished checking it off before Thanksgiving and those who wait until the last minute to wander around the mall until closing time, peppermint mocha in hand. Unfortunately, I tend to fall in the latter category, but thankfully, I’m not alone—and there is hope for us serial procrastinators.
I'm an Expert Amazon and Nordstrom Gift Shopper—30 Ideas For Your Consideration
If you're reading this, like me, you probably haven't finished your holiday gift shopping yet, and that's okay. Life is busy and you might have a lot of people to shop for, so don't be too hard on yourself. That said, you should probably go ahead and check all of the names off of your list so that you can enjoy the holiday season sans-gift-giving stress.
Tell Your Vanity Nordstrom's Beauty Section Is the Mood Boost It Needs RN
I'm a big fan of winter. Huge. I'm also very into shopping, and since the colder months can impact my mood, I'm doing some premature damage control and indulging in some innocent retail therapy from one of my fave spots, Nordstrom. I won't lie: My beauty situation is pretty expansive. After a decade of working in the industry, I have my skin and makeup essentials sorted. In other words, I know my nonnegotiable products, so at this point, I'm just in the market to play.
I'm a Handbag Expert—These Are the 3 Styles That Will Rise in Popularity in 2023
If you're interested in investing in a new designer handbag, you might be quite interested in the information coming your way. That's right. We tapped one of the ultimate handbag experts—Charles Gorra, CEO and founder of resale mecca Rebag—to get his thoughts on the specific bag shapes that will rise in popularity in 2023 given the current sell-out factor and most-searched bags in general. He also filled us in on the styles he thinks will retain or increase in value in the new year.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
MLive.com
Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz, save up to 50% on makeup, skincare
Give the gift of beauty - to yourself or someone on your holiday list. Shop during Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz, save up to 50% on new weekly deals on makeup and skincare, now through Dec. 24. Save on cleansers, conditioners, moisturizers, shampoo and more. You’ll get deals on flat irons, makeup brushes and beautiful eyeshadows. Enjoy deals from your favorite brands including BABYLISSPRO and CHI.
Reviewers Say They Feel This De-Puffing Eye Cream Working in Real Time
In as little as 2 minutes with this Wealthskin eye cream, you may be able to get rid of annoying puffiness and dark circles — details
I'm Hoarding Fragrances From This Fresh Perfume Brand—12 I'm Stashing Away
What do you think of when you hear the words "clean" and "natural" applied to fragrance? Your mind might jump straight to essential oils or suspect concoctions that would be at home at a medieval apothecary. One natural beauty brand, Skylar Clean Beauty, has taken what we expect from clean, all-natural, hypoallergenic fragrances and turned it on its head by launching a line of 15 perfumes that are safe for sensitive skin, cruelty free, and vegan. Its fragrance formulas fully omit the use of harmful ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and specific common fragrance allergens (all identified by a toxicologist and restricted by the EU clean ingredient label standards).
16 Gifts So Good That I Forgot I Was Shopping for Someone Else
Out of all the holiday shopping I do, gift shopping is by far the most difficult. There's a slew of reasons why shopping for someone else is challenging for me, but the most glaring one is fighting the urge to buy pieces for myself instead. In my defense, the pieces on the market right now are pretty dreamy. I can't help but be mesmerized by the cozy knits, classic tees, and accessories sneaking their way into my shopping bag. Jenni Kayne has all of this and then some. As you can imagine, I'm having a hard time restraining myself from buying a new throw blanket and cashmere sweater. But this is the best problem to have, so below, I'm sharing 16 gifts that are perfect for everyone on your list (yourself included).
7 Best Christmas Gift Ideas To Buy at Sam’s Club
For shoppers hoping to save big this holiday season, Sam's Club is offering some of the best discounts on must-have gifts. The membership-only retail warehouse club can serve as a one-stop shop for...
I'm an NYC-Based Editor—Here's What to Wear This Holiday Season
The holiday season is here, and the opportunities for great outfits feel almost endless. I have so many events, parties, dinners, and trips to reunite with family coming up to celebrate the end of the year. This year, I'm planning on bringing it not only when it comes to holiday gifts for my friends and family but also outfits that are guaranteed to turn heads. When it comes to a great holiday look, you can go so many different ways.
The 19 Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Dry Skin and More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including: Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood...
From Shoes to Beauty, These 16 Gifts Should Be on Your Holiday Radar
Let's not lie to ourselves: I know there are still a few items to check off your holiday shopping lists, but that doesn't mean it's too late to order gifts. It's time to be strategic. My number-one tip is to scope out online retailers and order everything in one fell swoop, which is exactly what I'm doing on Verishop. For my fashion friends, I'm shopping the retailer's selection of Anine Bing apparel and Alohas boots, two brands editors can't get enough of. My loved ones who live in athleisure will adore these items from Lezat, and the beauty gurus in my life will be receiving some luxe lip products. Verishop is a one-stop shop for all things gifting, so I suggest you start adding to cart stat.
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
Versed’s Game-Changing Retinol Body Lotion Gets Rid of Your Dark Spots, Bumps & Dry Skin—& It’s on Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know how important retinol is for your face. Nothing — aside from sunscreen — has a bigger impact on your skin. So, if it’s so game-changing, why do we only use it on our face? That’s where Versed’s Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion comes in. The affordable clean beauty brand has taken the technology we love so much for our face and added it to a body lotion, so you no longer have to ignore 97 percent of your...
The Very Best Soft Sweaters to Wear Now Through Winter
I'll admit I'm quite particular when it comes to clothing in general, but my selectivity peaks when it comes to sweaters. Blame my sensitive skin, but I have no tolerance for anything even remotely itchy, so my sweater criterion is soft fabrics only. In the past when I've ignored the fabric composition or hand feel and purchased a sweater solely based on looks, it ended up sitting in my closet because I didn't actually want to wear it. You know the sweaters I'm talking about—a piece with a thick texture and heavy fabric that looks so chic but feels like you rolled around in hay.
The Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter Items I Have on My List Right Now
I love to make shopping lists. Well, it probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise given my role as a fashion editor that focuses on the latest in market and shopping specifically. Three stores I turn to on a regular basis for myself and to uncover fresh finds to showcase to you, dear readers, are Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter.
Peace Out’s Viral Acne Dots Now Come in a Makeup-Friendly Version That No One Will Notice – Here’s How
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to starting our days, there’s one last thing we want to see: a massive zit. Unfortunately, we can never truly escape them no matter how well we cleanse our skin. While picking and popping them may occasionally work, chances are you’ll be left with an acne scar to deal with instead. Although they eventually disappear over time, sometimes we need a quicker solution. Luckily, we’ve found a hack that will save you when those pimples appear at...
55 Gifts That Would Make Any Homebody Happy
There are plenty of gift guides out there for the fashion friend who has it all, for the person who loves to host dinner parties, or for the Zoomer in your life who has an average daily screen time of nine hours. There's a large hole missing, though: a curated, thoughtful gift guide for your laziest, most sloth-like friend (read: me).
