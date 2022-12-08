Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Analysis: NFL fight against fakery leads to feud with Jordan
After reminding teams to leave the fakery on the soccer pitch and the bluffing to the poker table, the NFL finds itself in a feverish feud with New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan. The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end vehemently denies the league's accusation that he pretended to get hurt...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England's pass rush. That wasn't even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.
What does Kyler Murray's ACL tear mean for the Cardinals' future?
Murray's injury not only casts a pall over this season, but potentially impacts the futures of other players and coaches, too.
Citrus County Chronicle
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EST
Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt. GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots earned a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later in the third when McMillan scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown. Murray was hurt on the third play of the game, immediately changing the complexion of the evening.
Citrus County Chronicle
WR Beasley comes out of retirement to rejoin Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Beasley was signed to Buffalo's practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap...
CFB world reacts to big Ohio State transfer portal news
As the Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for their College Football Playoff appearance against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl later this month, it looks like the team will be doing it without one of their defensive backs as Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn appears to be transferring. After two years with the Buckeyes, Read more... The post CFB world reacts to big Ohio State transfer portal news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Citrus County Chronicle
MLS renews with Fox Sports for 4 years, ends run with ESPN
Fox Sports will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements on Tuesday with TSN and RDS in Canada...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Butler's late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thought his players turned back the clock Monday night. It reminded Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle of an old Eastern Conference classic, too.
Commish: NHL salary cap might rise by only $1 million
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the salary cap may rise by only $1 million next season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference
When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: Inside the NBA's process on changing trophies
There’s been an evolution of the NBA’s Most Valuable Player trophy in the 70 or so years since it was first dreamed up. It used to be called the President’s Trophy. Players used to do the voting. In time, it all changed; the trophy was known as the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, and a media panel of 100 writers and broadcasters now handles the voting.
Citrus County Chronicle
Malkin's late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The playoffs are still months away for Pittsburgh and Dallas. Yet they provided a glimpse of what likely awaits each of them in the spring, a time of year when space gets tight and open ice essentially vanishes. For two of the NHL's highest-scoring teams, playing...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson watched his second 3-pointer go down, turned toward the Pelicans' defensive end and threw a triumphant punch into the air. Adding perimeter scoring to his already formidable play in the paint, Williamson scored 35-points for a second straight game, and New Orleans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
