PlayStation is holding a free online multiplayer weekend. In a tweet, the Sony-owned company announced that players will be able to access the multiplayer modes in PS4 and PS5 games, without having to pay for a PS Plus subscription. The access runs for two whole days, from December 10 to December 11, and allows you to test drive the multiplayer features with a friend or go head-to-head with others online. All you require is a stable internet connection and a PSN (PlayStation Network) account to sign into the services.

5 DAYS AGO