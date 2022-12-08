Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
dotesports.com
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
Microsoft makes 10-year COD commitment to Steam and Nintendo in a deal that's really about Sony
These corporate manoeuvres are reaching Holy Roman Empire levels of political complexity at this point.
How to download Minecraft on PC and install the version you need
Downloading Minecraft is easier than it's ever been with its unified launcher and two versions for one price.
The Potential of Metaverse Gaming in 2023
As a dynamic and changing space, the metaverse is full of wonders to discover. Continual research and discoveries in this area continue to advance the industry. As a result, different organizations aim to build their own metaverses. According to Gartner, 25% of people will spend an hour in the metaverse everyday, and 30% of companies will offer products within it. Let's examine metaverse gaming and its principles.
dotesports.com
Nintendo gamers will get to play CoD soon and fans don’t know how to feel about it
The Microsoft and Sony monopoly debacle was at one point, a civil discussion. Now, after the Microsoft team has spitefully given Nintendo rights to the Call of Duty franchise while excluding Sony, the Switch-using CoD fanbase isn’t pleased. After jumping through hoops involving fairness commissions, Microsoft entered a 10-year...
The Verge
Fortnite VR isn’t happening, says Epic CEO Tim Sweeney
If you’re waiting for Fortnite in VR, don’t hold your breath: Epic Games “has no plans” to build it, CEO Tim Sweeney tells The Verge in our new interview. The reason? Sweeney just doesn’t think it’d work well. “The thing that we do in Fortnite every day as gamers is run through an environment rapidly, and it’s the kind of experience that involves intense motion and doesn’t work as well in VR,” he says.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
Decimated, the Next-Gen Gaming Metaverse to Look Out For
Fracture Labs was founded back in 2018 and is an independent studio of games industry veterans with previous experience working on a number of successful AAA videogames for PC, console, and mobile. Fracture Labs’ studio is the official developer and publisher of its first videogame, Decimated. Meet Fracture Labs...
The Windows Club
Xbox Cant install purchased Games
Usually, one shouldn’t have any problem downloading their purchased games on Xbox. Like Windows Store, games and other downloadable content are installed automatically on Xbox if your gaming console is set to Instant-on mode. However, Xbox might not let you download purchased games in some instances. This post will share solutions to help you fix if Xbox can’t install purchased games.
techaiapp.com
PlayStation to Host a Free Online Multiplayer Weekend From December 10 to 11
PlayStation is holding a free online multiplayer weekend. In a tweet, the Sony-owned company announced that players will be able to access the multiplayer modes in PS4 and PS5 games, without having to pay for a PS Plus subscription. The access runs for two whole days, from December 10 to December 11, and allows you to test drive the multiplayer features with a friend or go head-to-head with others online. All you require is a stable internet connection and a PSN (PlayStation Network) account to sign into the services.
hypebeast.com
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Says PS5 Supply Issues Over
Since launching the PlayStation 5 back in November 2020, Sony has sold 25 million units of the next-gen console, despite facing supply issues. Unable to meet the massive demand for the PS5, Sony has had to combat increasing prices on the secondary market and limited releases that have frustrated fans.
You Can Play As GTA 6's Main Character In GTA 5
Fans have not learned much about the protagonist — or, rather, protagonists — of "Grand Theft Auto 6" since they were first revealed earlier this year. Bloomberg described the characters — named Jason and Lucia — as being influenced by real-life notorious duo Bonnie and Clyde. After no official news for months, the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leaks on September 18, 2022 made the GTA fanbase lose its collective mind.
