Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday. They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle. Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library...
WCJB
Brothers Keeper will hold a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County on Tuesday. Brothers Keeper will be holding this event. The distribution will run today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Blessed Trinity Catholic School campus at the Knights...
WCJB
Residents shipping Christmas gifts before postal deadlines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This year’s deadlines for the post office are December 17th for first class letters and packages, 19th for Priority Mail and December 22nd for Express Mail. David Porter, a Gainesville resident, said, “well actually those were my second, this is my second group, I did it...
WCJB
Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Florida Citrus On The Decline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Country Club of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a lavish country club in Ocala. Our friends at the weekly buzz tell us more about the Country Club of Ocala.
WCJB
Willie Mae Stoke Community Center will host a food giveaway
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in Micanopy on Tuesday. The food giveaway will be located at the Willie Mae Stoke Community Center at 355 NW 6th Ave. They will be handing out bread, pastries, fresh produce, and meat. The event is on a first come first...
WCJB
Progress being made in lawsuit between four Micanopy firefighters and the town of Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Negotiators may be closing in on a legal settlement between a group of firefighters and the town of Micanopy. Four firefighters filed a lawsuit against the town in August, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. Federal...
wuft.org
An inside look at GRACE Marketplace’s animal welfare services
Joahn Edwards greets everyone at GRACE Marketplace with a warm smile as she takes her furry companion, Gypsy Rose, out for a walk every afternoon. When Edwards, 58, first came to GRACE Marketplace, a low-barrier emergency shelter located in Gainesville, Gypsy Rose, her small mixed-breed dog, was in serious need of an operation for bladder stones. Edwards didn’t have the financial means to get Gypsy Rose the help she needed. But GRACE was able to help arrange Gypsy Rose’s operation and get her all her vaccines for free.
WCJB
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
WCJB
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
WCJB
Thousands gather for 65th annual ‘Friend of Christmas’ parade in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas is just two weeks away, thousands of residents lined several streets in Ocala for the 65th annual ‘Friends of Christmas’ parade. Many people set up their chairs days in advance to have a front-row seat to what they say is the best parade in town.
WCJB
ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
WCJB
‘We wanted to give back’: Hundreds attend a country benefit concert for ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of guests attended “The Never Give Up on Country” at the World Equestrian Center, organized by Travis Mills. Mills is one of five surviving post-9/11 quadruple amputee veterans. The foundation was started by Mills himself after he suffered injuries in Afghanistan.
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital breaks ground on freestanding emergency room
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital recently broke ground on its newest freestanding emergency room, HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency, which will be a part of the hospital. The groundbreaking ceremony for HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency was held on Thursday, December 8 at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The...
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Child found living in 'deplorable' Florida home filled with feces, 300 rats 'roaming freely'
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found a child living in a home that was filled with animal feces, roaches, and hundreds of free-roaming rats. Shannon Marie Morgan, 38, was arrested on 12 counts of animal cruelty and one count of child neglect....
Caught on video: Putnam woman accused of abusing disabled man in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County woman was arrested after Flagler County deputies say she was caught on video abusing a disabled man in November. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo, is facing a charge of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
Comments / 0