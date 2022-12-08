ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Keep Alachua County Beautiful will hold an urban tree planting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials at Keep Alachua County Beautiful will have an urban tree planting on Tuesday. They want to remind everyone attending to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes as well as to bring a water bottle. Attendees will meet at meet at the Alachua County District Library...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Residents shipping Christmas gifts before postal deadlines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This year’s deadlines for the post office are December 17th for first class letters and packages, 19th for Priority Mail and December 22nd for Express Mail. David Porter, a Gainesville resident, said, “well actually those were my second, this is my second group, I did it...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Florida Citrus On The Decline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Willie Mae Stoke Community Center will host a food giveaway

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in Micanopy on Tuesday. The food giveaway will be located at the Willie Mae Stoke Community Center at 355 NW 6th Ave. They will be handing out bread, pastries, fresh produce, and meat. The event is on a first come first...
MICANOPY, FL
wuft.org

An inside look at GRACE Marketplace’s animal welfare services

Joahn Edwards greets everyone at GRACE Marketplace with a warm smile as she takes her furry companion, Gypsy Rose, out for a walk every afternoon. When Edwards, 58, first came to GRACE Marketplace, a low-barrier emergency shelter located in Gainesville, Gypsy Rose, her small mixed-breed dog, was in serious need of an operation for bladder stones. Edwards didn’t have the financial means to get Gypsy Rose the help she needed. But GRACE was able to help arrange Gypsy Rose’s operation and get her all her vaccines for free.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital breaks ground on freestanding emergency room

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital recently broke ground on its newest freestanding emergency room, HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency, which will be a part of the hospital. The groundbreaking ceremony for HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency was held on Thursday, December 8 at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL

