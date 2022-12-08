Read full article on original website
Warriors in the Field take veterans out for dinner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with Warriors in the Field. Warriors in the Field was started to being veterans together. Dave Whittaker is the founder and president of Warriors in the Field. He said he started this...
James C. Hull
James C. Hull, 91, of Weston, passed away at his home after a brief illness on December 12, 2022. James was born on August 14, 1931, in Freemansburg, WV, a son of the late Virgil and Cora Ruth Hull. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Edythe JoAnn McKinley, and daughter, Allison Ann Hull. On August 15, 1958, he was united in marriage to his wife of 64 years, Susan Dolores Uldrich of Gassaway, WV, who survives. Forever cherishing their memories of James are one son, Jonathan Peter Hull and wife, Christina Marie Hull, of Spotsylvania, Virginia; and his “Peas in a Pod” granddaughters: Kelsea Nicole Hull of Richmond, Virginia and Katherine Ann Hull of Gainesville, Virginia. After graduation from Weston High School in 1949, he served in the U. S. Army. Upon honorable discharge he was employed by the C&P Telephone Company as a lineman and subsequently a cable splicer, working a number of years throughout Braxton, Lewis, Upsher, and Gilmer counties. In 1967 he was promoted to the position of Line Crew supervisor and in 1975 designated as the Cable Maintenance Supervisor for Lewis and surrounding counties. In 1985 he was additionally tasked with Residential Installation and Repair supervision, and his area of responsibility expanded to the entire WV North Region, from Braxton County to Oakland, Maryland. He held the position until his retirement on December 16, 1989, after 35 years of service. During his employment with the C&P Telephone Company, he was involved in the evolution of phone service within the region, from open wire party lines to fiber optics and the introduction of early digital systems. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #10, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1376. For many years he greatly enjoyed his annual spring and fall turkey hunting trips with dear friends to the Kumbrabow State Forest situated on top of Rich Mountain. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Following services, James’ request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of James C. Hull and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Michael Thomas Pertz
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Thomas Pertz, 71, of Roanoke, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.He was born in Weston on April 15, 1951, a son of the late Edwin John Pertz and Georgia Ellen Riffle Pertz. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy James Pertz.After sharing three years together, Michael married the love of his life, Brenda Jean Hitt on May 27, 2000. Together they shared 22 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly.Forever cherishing their memories of Michael are his wife, Brenda Pertz of Roanoke; 3 sons: Joshua Warner and wife, Monique, of Philippi, Shaun Warner and wife, Amanda, of Elyria, OH, and Jeremy Warner and wife, Shannon, of Nutter Fort; seven grandchildren: Brianna, Colby, Katielynn, Kylee, Payge, Jeremy, and Zoey; two sisters: Susan Heath and husband, Kenneth, and Ellen Boggs; one niece, Joy Mealey and husband, Michael; two nephews: Joshua Pertz and wife, Lesley, and Edwin Pertz and wife, Lesley; special cousins: Kimberly Fisher and husband, Allen, and their daughter, Casey Brown; and four great-nieces and nephews.Michael graduated from Lewis County High School in 1969 and was Christian by faith. He spent 37 years with Ford Motor Company before retiring in 2007. Michael was a member of the Sons of Confederacy in Lewis County and Masonic Lodge #503 in Amherst, OH. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, restoring muscle cars and displaying them at car shows, riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and collecting and shooting guns. Michael’s ornery and loving nature will be missed by all who knew him.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston with Masonic Rites provided by Weston Masonic Lodge #10.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Michael Thomas Pertz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Father and Son graduate together from GSU
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A father and son who graduated from Glenville State. Meet Timothy and Michael Roy. They are father and son, and they are graduating together at Glenville State University. Both are business management majors and even had classes together. They even had a friendly competition to see...
Ralph Junior Cathell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ralph Junior Cathell, 76, of Clarksburg, joined his wife in heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Belington, WV, on, April 8, 1946, a son of the late Ralph and Ola England Cathell.Mr. Cathell was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Williams Cathell, in 2009.He is survived by his daughter, Misty Rapp and husband John of Bridgeport, WV; his sons, Ralph W. Cathell and wife Gloria of New Jersey, and Joe Williams of North View; five grandchildren, Audrey Hill and husband Jake, Krista Huff, Aliyah Cain and husband Dalton, R.J. Cathell, and Reese Albright; three great grandchildren, Peyton, Maci, and Phoenix. Ralph is also survived by one sister, Janet Mulligan of Florida; one brother, John Cathell and wife Charlene of Good Hope, WV; several nieces and nephews; as well as a special friend and neighbor, Danny.In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cathell was preceded in death by his infant sister and daughter Melissa Cathell.Ralph was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1964, and was a veteran in the U.S. Army. He loved working on old cars, gardening, canning, but above all he loved his grandchildren. He loved nothing more than a cup of coffee and the warm sunshine on his face.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Settles presiding. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery in Belington.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Whitney Courtney
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Whitney Courtney, Osteopathic Program Director at United Hospital Center, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about potential injuries from toys, the importance of age in determining the type of toy, and tips when appropriately choosing a toy. You can watch the full interview...
Newton June Cowger
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Newton June Cowger 76 of Diana passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. Newt was born December 13, 1945 in Hacker Valley and was the son of the late Hillard and Lena Simmons Cowger. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Alma Cowger; brother, Denzil Cowger and a sister Lucealie Gillespie. Newt was a jack of all trades, wearing many hats from working as a timber cutter to running heavy machinery on the strip mine and a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, looking for ginseng and enjoyed classic country music. Surviving are his son, Shawn Cowger; brothers, Columbus Cowger and Arnel Cowger; sister, Pauline Joran; two grandchildren, Jacob Cowger and Jessica Cowger; and also his longtime girlfriend Ruth Hines and her son Argul Hines. Service will be at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Harrison Cochran Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Cowger family.
Nevaeh Ann Compton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nevaeh Ann Compton, took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever grateful to have spent these 5 days, all too brief but incredibly meaningful time with Nevaeh. She is survived by her loving family, her parents, Zane and Michelle Frye Compton. Also surviving are her two brothers, Michael and Levi, her sister Paisley; maternal grandparents, Robin and Johnny Frye of Shinnston; her paternal grandparents, Michelle Compton and her fiancé Chris Marks of St. Petersburg, FL; and her paternal great-grandfather, Gene Compton of Bridgeport. Her days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Nevaeh had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life. Although she was so tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. Condolences to the Compton Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.
13 bridges on I-79 in NCWV to be renovated
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A construction project to renovate 13 different bridges along a 40-mile stretch on Interstate 79 is among 21 contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Police need your help to find missing West Virginia woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Missing is Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, West Virginia. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective J.M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or your local law enforcement agency. Please reference case # P2207164.
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore, the manager of Ember Arts, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about Santa painting with kids this weekend at Ember Arts, last minute Christmas gifts, and “Santa is coming to West Virginia.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 11
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses 72T distributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
More information released in fatal motorcycle crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - More information has been released about a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office news release, Marie DeBerry of Parkersburg was pronounced deceased upon arrival at WVU Camden Clark on December 11. The crash occurred in the 100 block of Williams Highway.
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
