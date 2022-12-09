Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s
SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
8 Months Pregnant: Suspect police say killed pregnant woman, store clerk denied bail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three days after the decomposing body of a pregnant woman was found in a Silver Spring apartment building, Montgomery County prosecutors say they will be seeking justice for the woman and her unborn child. According to officials, the victim was a 26-year-old woman who was...
Indecent Exposer At Large After Being Chased Away By 66-Year-Old Virginia Woman: Police
Police say that a Peeping Tom who exposed himself to a 66-year-old woman multiple times over the course of several days at her Virginia condo complex remains at large days after targeting his victim.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the Stratford Condominiums …
Prison officials: Inmate killed in attack at Virginia prison
Authorities say an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him Sunday afternoon.
Four inmates injured at Prince George's County Department of Corrections
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officials are investigating after four inmates were injured at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections Monday. According to officials with the Department of Corrections, the inmates were injured during an incident just before 6:30 p.m. The details surrounding the incident are unavailable...
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
Inside Nova
Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle
A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
NBC Washington
Survivor Speaks Out After Fairfax County Rape Case Dismissed Over ‘Prosecutorial Error'
A woman sitting in a Fairfax County courtroom Monday morning was ready after decades to finally confront the man she says raped her as a child. Instead, she watched in horror as a judge abruptly dismissed the case over what was characterized as “prosecutorial error.”. The survivor, whose name...
Police: Man wanted for stealing person's electric wheelchair in Bethesda
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police have released video of a man stealing an electric wheelchair at an apartment building in Bethesda in hopes of having the public's help identifying him. Police said the theft occurred on Oct. 26, at apartments located in the...
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
mocoshow.com
Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents
Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
Two 14-year-old boys arrested after carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two 14-year-old boys were arrested over the weekend after police said they carjacked a rideshare driver using BB guns. On Saturday around 12:20 p.m., the victim called 911 after being carjacked in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills, the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County
WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
Fairfax Police officer hurt in crash near George Mason University
A Fairfax County Police officer was released from the hospital the day after sustaining serious injuries from a crash that took place in front of one of the entrances to George Mason University.
WSET
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
In-Custody Death Captured On Fairfax Police Bodycam Footage: 'We're Here To Help'
Fairfax County police have released bodycam footage that shows the moments leading up to the in-custody death of a disorderly man last month (scroll for video)."We're here to help" were the words used repeatedly by PFC Brown and other officers while attempting to assist Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton…
94-year-old Fairfax City man charged with felony hit-and-run
A 94-year-old Fairfax City man has been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross the street.
