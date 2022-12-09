ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington, MD

Bay Net

Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s

SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
SCOTLAND, MD
fox5dc.com

'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'

WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle

A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
MANASSAS, VA
mocoshow.com

Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents

Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
fox5dc.com

Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County

WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
