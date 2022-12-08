ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Tuttle
4d ago

Can you believe they let him out on a 15,000 bond?? If you look him up on mycase.in he’s got A BUNCH of TERRIBLE charges! This is a level 1 felony with the SMALLEST bond I’ve ever seen for this type of charge! Justice for THEO!!! 🙏🙏

Guest
4d ago

this is exactly why our children keep getting killed!! no justice! I'm justice system is a freaking joke!!! justice for Theo! This is my vigilante justice should be legal!!

Crystal Bowman
4d ago

At a loss for words that a judge would even entertain the thought of giving him bail. Praying for justice for this child.

WISH-TV

17-year-old boy fatally shot in Muncie; police arrest 17-year-old girl

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie early Monday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive on reports of a person shot. That’s a mile west of Ball State University.
MUNCIE, IN
wfft.com

Barricaded suicidal man taken to hospital for evaluation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A suicidal man who barricaded himself in a home on Lavender Drive Monday morning was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation after he surrendered to police. Police say they responded to a call at 8:40 a.m. about a man that made threats to kill...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Huntington man accused of neglect in death of girlfriend’s son

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man is charged with neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Dover Street at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 according to 21 Alive. A woman told police that she discovered her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.
HUNTINGTON, IN
wfft.com

Paulding County Sheriff's Office mourns K9 officer Jano

PAULDING, Ohio (WFFT) - The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of K9 officer Jano, who died Saturday after a sudden medical issue. Jano was the first K9 officer at the department under Sheriff Jason K. Landers. He was born in 2012 and was purchased by Paulding County...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WNDU

15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
ELKHART, IN
WISH-TV

Tipton man dies in 3-vehicle crash

HOBBS, Ind. (WISH) — Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Road 213 in Hobbs Indiana, the Indiana State Police said Monday. At 5:43 p.m. Friday, officers responded to scene. Preliminary crash investigation by a trooper revealed that Michael Hartley, 70, from Tipton was driving a 1986 International semitractor that was facing southbound on SR 213. Hartley was attempting to back the semitractor and a flatbed trailer into a driveway on the east side of SR 213. Hillard Grimes, 75, from Tipton was driving a 2004 BMW 330 northbound on State Road 213. Grimes allegedly did not see the flatbed trailer, which was blocking the northbound lane as it was being back into the driveway.
HOBBS, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident

PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
PIERCETON, IN
wfft.com

Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
FORT WAYNE, IN

