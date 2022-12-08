Read full article on original website
Angela Tuttle
4d ago
Can you believe they let him out on a 15,000 bond?? If you look him up on mycase.in he’s got A BUNCH of TERRIBLE charges! This is a level 1 felony with the SMALLEST bond I’ve ever seen for this type of charge! Justice for THEO!!! 🙏🙏
Guest
4d ago
this is exactly why our children keep getting killed!! no justice! I'm justice system is a freaking joke!!! justice for Theo! This is my vigilante justice should be legal!!
Crystal Bowman
4d ago
At a loss for words that a judge would even entertain the thought of giving him bail. Praying for justice for this child.
WISH-TV
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Muncie; police arrest 17-year-old girl
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie early Monday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive on reports of a person shot. That’s a mile west of Ball State University.
17-year-old shot and killed in Muncie
Officers arrived to the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.
wfft.com
Barricaded suicidal man taken to hospital for evaluation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A suicidal man who barricaded himself in a home on Lavender Drive Monday morning was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation after he surrendered to police. Police say they responded to a call at 8:40 a.m. about a man that made threats to kill...
wbiw.com
Anderson man arrested for fatally stabbing wife after he caught her cheating
ANDERSON – A 61-year-old Anderson man allegedly called the police and admitted to fatally stabbing his 51-year-old wife earlier this week. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Anderson Police officers responded to the Williams home on 11th Street and found the victim deceased in the living room with a laceration wound.
WTHR
Muncie teen dead after early morning shooting
An autopsy will be performed Monday. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
wfft.com
Four years later: Kevin Nguyen's father, grandmother still asking for answers about his disappearance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Kevin Nguyen’s family has searched and waited for information about his disappearance for more than four years. “Every year it’s harder and harder,” his father, Lance Yankey said. He’s still determined to find out what happened to his son. On...
WOWO News
Huntington man accused of neglect in death of girlfriend’s son
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man is charged with neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Dover Street at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 according to 21 Alive. A woman told police that she discovered her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
wfft.com
Paulding County Sheriff's Office mourns K9 officer Jano
PAULDING, Ohio (WFFT) - The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of K9 officer Jano, who died Saturday after a sudden medical issue. Jano was the first K9 officer at the department under Sheriff Jason K. Landers. He was born in 2012 and was purchased by Paulding County...
WNDU
15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
WISH-TV
Tipton man dies in 3-vehicle crash
HOBBS, Ind. (WISH) — Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Road 213 in Hobbs Indiana, the Indiana State Police said Monday. At 5:43 p.m. Friday, officers responded to scene. Preliminary crash investigation by a trooper revealed that Michael Hartley, 70, from Tipton was driving a 1986 International semitractor that was facing southbound on SR 213. Hartley was attempting to back the semitractor and a flatbed trailer into a driveway on the east side of SR 213. Hillard Grimes, 75, from Tipton was driving a 2004 BMW 330 northbound on State Road 213. Grimes allegedly did not see the flatbed trailer, which was blocking the northbound lane as it was being back into the driveway.
Decades later, remains of two Baumeister victims returned to their families
WESTFIELD, Ind. — “Our phone’s ringing off the hook.” That’s Jeff Jellison, who is both the Chief Deputy Hamilton County Coroner and the Coroner-Elect. He said a single phone call months ago prompted a review of the notorious case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister. “A family member had called me and they were convinced that […]
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
wfft.com
Police: Teen steals car with kids inside, leads officers on chase in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) == Police say a 17-year-old boy stole a car with two young children inside and then led officers on a chase before crashing into another car Thursday. Police responded to Hessen Cassel Road at 6:30 p.m. after someone reported their car stolen. Officers learned two children,...
inkfreenews.com
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
Paulding Co. man admits to killing couple after car breaks down, officials say
Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 23-year-old Clay Dockery of Paulding County Thursday afternoon after he admitted to killing two people, according to authorities.
mahoningmatters.com
Married couple found slain after wife doesn’t show up to work, Ohio sheriff says
A 60-year-old woman missed two days of work without calling in, and when her colleagues called her she didn’t answer, according to an Ohio sheriff’s office. Her co-workers grew concerned, officials said, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check shortly after noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.
wfft.com
Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “Why were we kicked out with no explanation,” Rodrick Walker asked. That’s the question Walker wants answered. He says he was at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill November 23, celebrating his friend’s 22nd birthday. Walker says at around 11:30 p.m.,...
wfft.com
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
