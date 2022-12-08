ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

TAKE NOTE

The Hillsboro Records Commission meeting regularly scheduled to be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. has been rescheduled to Thursday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. at 130 N. High St. for its semi-annual meeting. Bright Local School Board. The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its regular board...
Family hurting at Christmas

Fifteen-month-old Kyce Burns of Hillsboro was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, and Hillsboro High School secretary Angie Juillerat is working to raise funds to support him through a raffle of more than $4,000 worth of items. Kyce underwent extensive surgery this month to have the tumor removed and...
Woodmen, Legion help VA home

Modern Woodmen of America teamed up withMowrystown American Legion Post 694 to help raise funds in November for expenses for the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. Funds raised through this project totaled m ore than $2543. Modern Woodmen matched $2,500 of the fundraiser to bring the total proceeds to more...
2022 Leesburg Luminaria royalty

Lions Club District Governor John Hibbs (far right) awads the sixth grade royalty Sunday at the 2022 Leesburg Luminaria. Pictured (l-r) are princess Ayla Parker, queen Braylah Wells and king Liam Bender.
Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
Show Goat of Year?

Rock Cliff Acres Show Goats can be found on S.R. 138 in Hillsboro, where it is owned and operated by Jeff Burnett and Amy St Clair. The past year and a half has been full of much deserved success for the RCA team: state banners, national titles, and even a Man of The Year Nomination for the buck they raised called WhiteClaw.
Overlap in farmer and veteran suicide

During a meeting of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School student Carianna Dorsett was awarded a $500 scholarship and a $100 prize for winning the ninth annual Write in Red – Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest for Highland County and for her school. The...
Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize two Clinton-Massie High School students killed in a car crash earlier this week. It’s the second tragedy for this rural Ohio town in recent days. Tuesday night’s crash happened in Clinton County on...
Brown is re-elected to FB board

COLUMBUS — Nathan Brown of Hillsboro has been re-elected as a District 20 trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization and represent Farm Bureau members from Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties. Brown is...
Adams County deputies search for missing 14-year-old

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 14-year-old girl is missing from her West Union home, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Arrica Heflin was last seen around noon on Dec. 11. The teen is 5′3″ and weighs around 200 pounds. She has red hair and blue...
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Joseph Brown, 32, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file application for registration. Samuel Holaday, 27, old of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Dec. 8. INCIDENT/ARREST. At approximately 10:33 a.m., the police department responded to the 800 block...
Lady Indians enter 1st sanctioned wrestling tourney

The Hillsboro Lady Indian wrestlers made history Sunday by becoming the first ladies wrestling team from Hillsboro to enter an Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) sanctioned all girls wrestling tournament. The Lady Indians, led by coach Jessica Yuellig, traveled to Warren for the Warrior Fitness Girls Invitational. Due to...
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
