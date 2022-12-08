ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

orangecountytribune.com

New council will take oath

The ceremonial oath of office will be administered to a new mayor and two new members when the Westminster City Council meets on Wednesday night. Chi Charlie Nguyen, recently a council member, will take the oath as mayor. New members Amy Phan West (District 1) and Namquan Nguyen (District 4) will also be sworn in.
WESTMINSTER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Money help for home repair

Starting Monday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m., qualified low-income Garden Grove residents can apply for the City of Garden Grove’s Home Repair Program, which offers grant funding of up to $5,000 for home improvements. The grant does not need to be repaid. The application deadline is Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 4 p.m. To apply, visit apply.ggcity.org.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two DUI checkpoints are set

If you’re drinking, don’t be driving. Garden Grove police will be conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints within city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The location of DUI checkpoints are determined based on data showing incidents...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Now, shooting is a homicide

A 36-year-old woman shot last Sunday in Santa Ana has died, and now the police inquiry is a murder investigation. According to the SAPD, Maria Del Refugio Mora of Santa Ana was pronounced dead on Friday. She had been shot on the afternoon of Dec. 4. Police, responding to reports of a shooting found her in a parking lot at 1473 South Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
SANTA ANA, CA

