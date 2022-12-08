ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Women's Basketball Earns NCAA Team of the Week

By Haley Jordan
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago

No. 4-ranked Indiana women's basketball earned the NCAA Team of the Week following two wins over North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and in its first Big Ten game of the season against Illinois.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Monday, the NCAA announced Indiana as its NCAA.com Team of the Week after the Hoosiers pulled out great wins over then-ranked No. 6 North Carolina and Big Ten opponent Illinois.

In the same week, Indiana earned a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll tying for the program's highest rank in the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers are one of only nine ranked teams that remain undefeated in the AP Poll.

At 9-0 and 1-0 in conference, the Hoosiers celebrate one of their best starts in school history with just one win away from tying Indiana head coach Teri Moren's best at 10-0.

On Dec. 1, the Hoosiers beat No. 6-ranked North Carolina 87-63 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Four Hoosiers scored in double figures led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes who put up 25 followed by junior guard Sydney Parrish's 24 points.

Parrish, an Oregon transfer, has been starting in place of senior guard Grace Berger who left the Auburn game at the Las Vegas Invitational with a right knee injury. She received an MRI the Sunday the Hoosiers returned home and has since been ruled indefinite for the time being.

Berger has been seen gracing the sidelines in crutches while supporting her team as a vocal leader.

On Sunday, the Hoosiers won a narrow 65-61 home victory over Illinois with Holmes once again leading the charge at 23 points. Junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil followed up with 13 of her own. Moren said she's done a great job sliding over in place of Berger to take control of the offense.

On Thursday, the Hoosiers will face Penn State in University Park, Pa. at 7 p.m. before a 10-day break for the holidays.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball

  • INDIANA TO TAKE ON PENN STATE The Hoosiers will compete in their first conference road game of the season versus Penn State Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Read about how to watch and the matchup details between the Big Ten opponents. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS MOVE UP TO NO. 4 The Hoosiers move up one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll tying the program's best ranking. The full list complete with records is included. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA WINS BIG TEN OPENER VS. ILLINOIS It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win as the Hoosiers got their first Big Ten victory of the season 65-61 over the Fighting Illini. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 23 points while junior guard Sydney Parrish crashed the boards with 10 rebounds. CLICK HERE

HoosiersNow

Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker

In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Dan Dakich out as host on ESPN 1070 The Fan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan Dakich will no longer host “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan after 14 years, the radio host announced Thursday. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy,” Dakich said in a Thursday tweet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

