Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
What’s the difference between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage?
For those 65 years and older on Medicare, the critical open enrollment season — which allows participants to change their plan — comes to an end December 7th. Some health insurance companies are trying to persuade Medicare recipients to change plans and opt for Medicare Advantage to get extra benefits. There are even commercials featuring celebrities making the case for Medicare Advantage. The problem is, Medicare Advantage has proven controversial.
marketplace.org
Is Medicare Advantage worth the short-term savings?
Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage, a privately-run option of the federal government’s public healthcare program, is ending Dec. 7. The private option has gained popularity in recent years as companies spend massively on advertising and tout benefits like vision and dental insurance. This year, Medicare Advantage could surpass the traditional Medicare option in enrollment.
Woonsocket Call
Seniors Saving Nearly $2,000 Annually with Medicare Advantage
- Medicare’s open enrollment period ends on December 7, and an estimated 31.8 million seniors and Americans with disabilities will choose a Medicare Advantage plan for their health coverage in the coming year, according to data from the federal government. What is Medicare Advantage? For Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, it is...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Top 5 Reasons Seniors Chose Their Medicare Coverage
Choosing between the two main types of Medicare can be intimidating, and the government doesn’t exactly make the options easy to understand. There has not been much research into how seniors make the call, but a recent survey provides some insight into how Medicare beneficiaries navigate this complex decision. The Commonwealth Fund’s Biennial Health Insurance Survey of more than 1,600 beneficiaries looks into the sort of trade-offs seniors weigh and what choices they ultimately make in deciding between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.
Comments / 0