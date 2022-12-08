ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

Banning wants its residents to go ‘Blue,’ and enjoy long lives

Okinawa, Japan. Sardinia, Italy. Ikaria, Greece, and Loma Linda, Calif. They are known to host the world’s highest concentrations of folks who have long life expectancies. Maybe, someday, Banning could join the ranks of those cities in enjoying reputations for longevity. Converting Banning, where there is already a population...
BANNING, CA
Schulze gives economic outlook for Banning

The morning of Dec. 1 Banning City Manager Doug Schulze gave the San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club an overview of future development within the city, pointing out that in spite of limited land resources the city is showing economic growth. Schulze opened by sharing that recent data reported by the...
BANNING, CA
Structure fire with fatality

On Saturday, Dec. 10, a Beaumont man was killed in residential fire on Waterleaf Court. According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at 12:13 a.m. on Dec. 10 officers responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1000 block of Waterleaf Court. Police officers and Cal Fire personnel arrived to find the home fully engulfed by flames.
BEAUMONT, CA

