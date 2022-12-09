ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Related
WBOY 12 News

Marshall garnering major transfer portal interest

KENT, OH (WBOY) – Morgantown grad Marcellus Marshall underwent a breakout junior season at Kent State this year, earning First Team All-MAC honors after starting all 12 games at offensive tackle. With the NCAA transfer portal opening last week, Marshall has been very busy, entering his name into the portal and quickly earning buzz on […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Gallagher: “I’m staying a Mountaineer”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Rodney Gallagher, the top-rated recruit in West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class, put an end to any speculation that his commitment could be flipped Sunday morning. “I’m staying a Mountaineer and locked in with the program,” Gallagher said in a tweet that showed him in a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former Players Blast Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose players to the transfer portal – today, Jasir Cox and star wide receiver Kaden Prather – and former players are now speaking out against head coach Neal Brown. Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Two Future Mountaineers Crowned State Champions

Two members of West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class were involved in state championship games over the weekend, and both players emerged from the contests as State Champions, culminating two illustrious high school careers. Down in North Carolina, Denver (NC) East Lincoln finished their season 16-0 thanks in large part to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wtae.com

Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
BELLE VERNON, PA
wvprepbb.com

Lily Jordan Elevates Her Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The 2022-23 girls' basketball season is in full swing, with teams statewide positioning themselves to make a shot at the state title. Class AAAA provides a gauntlet of high-level talent, including the Morgantown Mohigans. The Mohigans return numerous vital contributors, including junior Lily Jordan. Jordan, a six-foot...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Texas Aiming to Flip 2023 West Virginia Commit

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Quick Hits: Huggins praises Matthews, WVU’s defense vs. UAB

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite a bit to say after his team’s win over UAB. Kennedy’s Blazers gave the Mountaineers a run for their money at the WVU Coliseum, but in the end, West Virginia held them off to prevent a revenge win in Morgantown. UAB threw everything they had at WVU — full-court defense, physical play, even a conference player of the year — but the Mountaineers held strong and earned their eighth win of the campaign.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU G Kedrian Johnson Doused with Water by Teammates After Performance

WVU G Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson was doused with water by his teammates following his great performance against UAB on Saturday night. Johnson had a season-high of 17 points against the Blazers. The Dallas native shot 5-of-10 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Johnson’s ability to attack the rim and guard Jordan Walker, the nation’s leading scorer, made him worthy of the celebration in the WVU locker room postgame.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

