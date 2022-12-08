ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Girlfriend tries to run parole agents off the road after boyfriend arrested in Adelanto

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

A 28-year-old woman from Rialto was arrested on suspicion of trying to run parole agents off the road after they arrested her boyfriend in Adelanto.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies received a request to assist parole agents near Highway 395 and Mojave Drive in Adelanto.

After agents detained a parolee at his home in Adelanto, they left the residence with him in their custody. The parolee’s girlfriend, Alyssa Rosas, started following them in her vehicle.

Rosas attempted to hit the parole vehicle and tried to run them off the road. The agents evaded her and parked where they could not be seen, sheriff’s officials said.

Rosas left the area before sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Deputy J. Delano authored an arrest warrant for Rosas and located her still driving in the area.

Rosas was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and an outstanding warrant.

She is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga without bail.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Deputy J. Delano at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

