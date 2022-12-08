Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Hypebae
EB Denim Delivers '90s-Inspired Winter Collection
Celebrity favorite brand EB Denim has just revealed its ’90s-inspired Winter 2022 collection, turning out familiar, yet refreshed It girl staples in the form of waist-cinching corsets and tube dresses. Worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, the Los Angeles-based fashion label delivers Instagram-worthy ensembles. A...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Rocks a Sleek Leather Look at REVOLVE Winterland, a Holiday Pop-Up Event in Beverly Hills
'Tis the season to stand out! Khloe Kardashian rocked a sleek leather look at REVOLVE Winterland, a festive wintery pop-up in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 8. The Kardashians star wore a Good American Leather Unisex Blazer, BTL Mini Skirt, and Mesh Mix Corset Bodysuit paired with lace-up heels and black sunglasses as she explored the immersive holiday wonderland and marketplace presented by REVOLVE and AT&T.
Natalia Bryant Amps Up White Shirt Dress With Platform Loafers at Revolve’s Winterland
Natalia Byrant attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Bryant wore an oversized white button-up shirt dress for the occasion. The sophisticated piece featured a studded collar. She paired the top with black opaque tights, adding an edge to her look. Bryant accessorized with a variety of silver-toned rings and diamond safety pin earrings. She added more sparkling details with a white embellished crossbody bag. Bryant kept her...
We're Still Dreaming Of The Waist-Cinching Denim Dress Kelly Clarkson Wore On The Red Carpet
Kelly Clarkson owned the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 9th – not just with her on-stage performance with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce (more on this later) but with her jaw-dropping outfit too!. Kelly Clarkson’s Alexander...
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves. The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with...
Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers
Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
In Style
Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13
While many brands have extended their Cyber Monday sales beyond just one day and into Cyber Week, Amazon has an under-the-radar section that offers deals on the season’s best-selling items year round. The retailer’s best-kept secret is its clothing outlet, and recently, Amazon quietly added 7,000 new winter fashion deals that start at just $13.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Revamps Tuxedo Dressing With Sheer Details for GQ Men of the Year Party
Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards party in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, wearing a spin on a tuxedo look. The reality star and entrepreneur arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Travis Barker, wearing a black sequin tuxedo jacket with sheer paneled billowing sleeves by Jean Paul Gaultier, a sheer black undershirt and a pair of formal black trousers.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To create her look, Kardashian Barker worked with stylist Dani Michelle, whose clients also include...
prestigeonline.com
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report. Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app that is most famous for the quarterly Lyst Index of the world’s hottest brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. French fashion label Miu Miu has been named by Lyst as the Brand of the Year for 2022.
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Beige Hoodie With Matching Sweatpants & Nike Blazer Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry took some extra time in her closet on Tuesday to take a mirror selfie which she posted on Instagram. The “Sister, Sister” actress kept things comfy with a beige matching sweatsuit for her pic. To accessorize, Mowry added a black beanie to the look with a pair of gold hoops, a thin gold chain, and a beaded bracelet. The actress completed the look with a pair of black Nike Blazer sneakers. The high-top shoes have a contrasting look with...
Brittany Aldean Throws Away Bags Full Of Balenciaga Clothing Amid Fashion Brand’s Ad Campaign Scandal
It’s trash day at the Aldean’s. Brittany Aldean, wife of Jason Aldean, shared a photo on Instagram of herself carrying out bags of Balenciaga clothes, shoes and handbags to throw in the garbage. It comes on the heels of a massive scandal for the couture fashion brand, as they released a disgusting ad campaign showing children holding teddy bear-inspired bags dressed in bondage gear, along with photos that included satanic symbols, and a lot of other abhorrent photos with disturbing […] The post Brittany Aldean Throws Away Bags Full Of Balenciaga Clothing Amid Fashion Brand’s Ad Campaign Scandal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Khloe Kardashian Takes Art Basel in Slouchy Cargo Pants and Hidden Footwear
Khloe Kardashian brought her style a-game while making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams. Just like Khloe and her famous friends and family members, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces. Making a casual but stylish statement, the Good American owner wore what appeared to be a sleek black bodysuit which she paired with high waisted black distressed cargo pants with a slouchy fit. The trousers were boxy and long down to...
Shania Twain Updates ’90s-Era ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Outfit in Sheer Leopard Dress & Pink Hair at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Shania Twain mastered the art of self-reference at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician — who will be honored during the ceremony with the Music Icon Award — posed in a dramatic long gown. Her ensemble featured a sheer black base with gloved sleeves and a soft velvet low-rise skirt, punctuated by a curved waistline. A bra-style bodice, as well as structured shoulders that streamed into a draped hair scarf, featured a beige and black spotted leopard print — a distinct reference to Twain’s iconic allover...
Hypebae
Helmut Lang Spotlights Suiting in Resort 2022 Campaign
Helmut Lang is wrapping up the year with a womenswear campaign highlighting its Resort 2022 – 2023 collection. Captured by Hugo Comte, the photographer gives viewers Y2K nostalgia in a series of ’00s-themed imagery. The collection puts emphasis on suiting, which Comte aimed to highlight as a symbol...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Kate Beckinsale Poses in Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots To Reveal Unexpected Christmas Tree Ornaments
Kate Beckinsale was comfily dressed while ringing in the holidays during her latest project. She posed behind the scenes with close friend Gabs Morpeth in front of a Christmas tree with unexpected ornaments — a disposable glove, a covid test, a pair of worn boxers are some of the items that were hanging in their improvised tree. “Lovely Lada made us a Christmas tree in hell..and then our resourceful crew added some personal touches. Someone has no pants on and that was a noble sacrifice,” Beckinsale captioned her photo. For her photo, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of black skinny...
KTLA.com
Jessica makes ponche and buñuelos with Ellen Marie Bennett
Jessica recently hung out with author and Hedley & Bennet Founder Ellen Marie Bennett to make holiday staples ponche and buñuelos. Ellen, who is Mexican and English, grew up having both every holiday season and they remind her of the comforts of home. To find out more about Ellen...
thezoereport.com
Chanel’s 2022/2023 Métiers D’Art Collection Merges Fashion With Purpose
The location for Chanel’s Métiers d’art shows are as important and strategic as the making of the looks themselves. This is because the locales often pay tribute to the workshops that provide the house with materials like buttons, lace, or embroidery work. Past shows have been held all around the world, from Dallas to Mumbai, with Chanel’s latest 2022/23 Métiers d’art collection taking place in Dakar, Senegal. This time the destination’s purpose was slightly different as Creative Director Virginie Viard hopes to build and foster lasting relationships with the creatives who live in Dakar.
seventeen.com
Addison Rae Channels the '80s in a Chic, Red-Hot Blazer and Skirt Set
Addison Rae is officially in her '80s era and she looks so good in shoulder pads and power suits. The TikTok queen has proven in the past that she's a big fan of the '90s , rocking punk rock chain and leather chokers, poppin' graphic tanks, and oversized fuzzy bucket hats.
Comments / 0