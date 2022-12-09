Read full article on original website
Snowy Saturday Dec 10. Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for NEOR in the Blues Sunday with 4-14" falling by Monday morning. Snow will continue to fall in NEOR until 4 a.m. roughly making morning commutes in the mountains and the foothills very difficult. Slick roads tonight with patchy freezing fog and a slight chance of a...
Snow routes, delays and cancelations for regional schools on December 12
Bethlehem Lutheran: Two-hours late. Eagles' Nest opens at 8:30 a.m. Benton Franklin Head Start: Two-hours late. No a.m. classes. Calvary Christian: Two-hours late. Christ the King School: Two-hours late. Preschool-8th grade starting at 10:25 a.m. Finley School District: Two-hours late. Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten: All classes 10:30-12:30. Kennewick School District:...
Holiday Parade lights up Union Gap
UNION GAP, Wash.- Families lined the streets for the annual Union Gap Lighted Holiday Parade over the weekend. The festive event began at the Pepp'rmint stick and travelled to the Valley Mall. The parade route featured lighted trucks and Holiday displays, carolers, marching bands from local schools, treats, and even...
Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man
Yakima, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
Are you struggling with grief during the holidays? Here's some resources to help
Losing a loved one so close to you can never be easy. Mourning their loss during the holidays isn't easy either. When it's always important to remember we aren't alone. Heartlinks is a local company, whose mission is to help people mourning year-round. Both individual and family/group grief counseling are offered all season long.
YVC offers free STEM Day for community youth
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley College partnered with the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry to offer a STEM Day for the community on January 7. The free event will offer activities, presentations and workshops about STEM subjects for ages 4 to 11 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Hopf Union Building.
