Child Hospitalized After Rochester Fire
Rochester firefighters say a child was overcome by smoke during a house fire early this morning. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Stutson Street. Two adults and eight children were home at the time. One child was taken to the hospital. The family is getting help from the Red...
Man Wounded in Geneva Shooting
One man is recovering, after he was shot in Geneva this afternoon. Police say the 28-year-old was hit in the leg shortly before 1 on North Genesee Street. He's in stable condition. There are no arrests.
Rochester Police Identify Victim of Homicide on City's North Side
Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide overnight on the city's north side. 35-year-old William Maddox was found shot to death in a car on Alphonse Street, west of Hudson Avenue, at around 1:30 this morning. Police have made no arrests. It is the 75th homicide in the...
