Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling.
Texas man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
A Texas man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States.
Deputies: Kidnapped Texas man saved in traffic stop after being held for ransom
Deputies in Texas rescued a man who had allegedly been kidnapped and held for ransom, according to a criminal complaint.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Man sentenced for smuggling undocumented immigrants in watermelon shipment
A man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for his part in a conspiracy to transport illegal aliens from the Rio Grande Valley through the Sarita checkpoint.
Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for escape, family massacre
Seven months after Texas saw one of the nation’s deadliest prison escapes, investigations into what went wrong have come back to one factor: The state’s lockups are dangerously short-staffed. On May 12, convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez was on a prison transport bus in central Texas when he managed to escape his handcuffs, cut into the […] The post Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for escape, family massacre appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Texas Residents Now Have a 24 Month Extension To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Board a Plane in the U.S.
Texas residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane in the U.S. I wrote about this in my Oct. 29 article, "Texas Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License."
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape
HOUSTON (AP) — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.After Gonzalo Lopez, 46, fled a prison bus on May 12 during an escape in which he was able to break free from his restraints and cut through a caged area of the vehicle. He remained free for three weeks. Authorities fatally shot Lopez on June 2 but not...
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
Texas witness photographs unusual shapes in sky with flickering lights
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Anna reported watching two unusual shapes in the sky with flickering lights at about 3:05 a.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KXAN
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Texas without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Texas law, all vehicles must have a license...
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: South Texas Owls
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Peering out from a secretive hollow in an ancient mesquite tree, this eastern screech owl is perfectly camouflaged as it perches on the edge of a cavity waiting for dusk when it will take flight for its nocturnal hunt. With its mottled grayish feathering, the small owl blends in […]
riograndeguardian.com
Dierlam: Valley Metro does have enough money to operate a bus service in Valley colonias
EDINBURG, Texas – Valley Metro does have the money to start and maintain bus routes in the Rio Grande Valley’s colonias. What it lacks are drivers to man the buses. This is the view of Sarah Dierlam, assistant executive director of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council. The LRGVDC runs Valley Metro.
fox56news.com
Tragedy to tradition: Kentucky mother honors fallen troopers during the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky mother is turning tragedy into tradition. Brenda Tiffany lost her son, Kentucky State Police Trooper Joseph “Cameron” Ponder, seven years ago in the line of duty. Each year, during the holidays, her goal is to ensure her son and his fellow fallen officers are never forgotten.
Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness
Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
956 Vanished: New TV series puts spotlight on Valley’s missing persons
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The searches continue. The hope remains. The truth must be found. ValleyCentral is bringing a spotlight to the investigations of missing persons in the Rio Grande Valley through a new TV and online series called “956 Vanished.” This bold, investigative series will focus on what is being done to find those […]
The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.
Following a resolution that was introduced in the House of Representatives of the State of Texas which was adopted by the Senate, the Texas Legislature officially proclaimed chili as the state dish of the Lone Star State in 1977 “in recognition of the fact that the only real ‘bowl of red’ is that prepared by Texans.” The legislation goes on to state that “one cannot be a true son or daughter of this state without having his taste buds tingle at the thought of the treat that is real, honest-to-goodness, unadulterated Texas chili.”
texasbreaking.com
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
San Angelo LIVE!
H-Bomb: $4 Billion Green Hydrogen Facility Underway in North Texas
VERNON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility Thursday in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
Comments / 0